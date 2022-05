CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - The Cincinnati Reds closed out a winless six-game trip with their ninth consecutive loss, 10-5 at the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. The major league-worst Reds have dropped 20 of 21 overall and stood 3-22 on the season. The Reds saw their road losing streak reach 13 games,...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO