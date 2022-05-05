ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Cannon Air Force Base & Bell Amarillo CV-22 partnership shaping future U.S. military ops

By Roushell Hamilton, Jr.
 3 days ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The setup of Cannon Air Force Base’s and Bell Amarillo’s Nacelle improvement project is a unique one.

“The airmen here, the maintenance here, they’re really pioneering how to employ those aircraft for the rest of the fleet,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Ball, 20th Special Operations Squadron Commander at Cannon Air Force Base.

Lt. Col. Ball told us it’s going to help shape the future of the U.S. military.

“The CV-22 and the Airmen who support, maintain, and operate it bring unique capabilities to the larger joint force,” he said.

From an operations standpoint, the Osprey won’t change much, but it’s the little things that make the biggest difference.

“Part of the nacelle re-design involved 1,300 re-engineered part numbers,” Lt. Col. Ball said. “There’s pretty big changes going on internally to the Nacelle’s.”

Those big changes include making the $115 million aircraft more efficient, and increasing it’s flight time, which Lt. Col. Ball said currently can be up to 1,000 miles on a straight flight.

“I actually flew one just the other day and certainly no complaints on my end,” he said. “It’s a unique aircraft to AFSOC, a unique aircraft to the Air Force, there’s no other platform like it in the world.”

Cannon currently has more than a dozen Osprey’s on base, and its location makes it a prime player in the modification program moving forward.

“The plan is for all CV-22’s to undergo modifications. We’re kind of the hub of that, being closest to the factory, and spread those out to the fleet,” Lt. Col. Ball emphasized.

“Everything we do to improve the reliability and sustainability of the Osprey contributes to the larger national defense effort,” he said. “The 27 SOW is doing our part to make an even more capable Air Force that is ready for tomorrow’s security challenges.”

