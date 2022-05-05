Statewide Tenn. driver services system outage resolved

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Three years later, the man believed to be behind one of Tennessee’s deadliest homicide cases still awaits trial. Michael Cummins faces charges for eight brutal murders in Westmoreland on April 27, 2019.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — To appeal evictions in Tennessee, the resident needs a year’s worth of rent. Governor Bill Lee recently signed bill HB2443. A cash deposit or a bank letter of credit will be required from the resident. Previously, renters had to come up with this kind of...
The focus in the manhunt for a missing Lauderdale County murder suspect and his jailer has shifted to Tennessee. That is because of the discovery of the getaway car the pair is believed to have used to leave Florence.
Vicky White and Casey White’s getaway car has been found abandoned in the Bethesda area of Williamson County, Tennessee. The orange/copper Ford Edge was found about 2:20 p.m. April 29 and towed, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. This was about an hour before Lauderdale County officials realized the assistant director of corrections and the murder suspect were missing.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As severe weather moves through East Tennessee Friday, some power outages have been reported by area utilities agencies. Here’s what we know so far, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board, Lenoir City Utilities Board, and the Sevier Electrical System, among others. This story will be updated as additional information is made […]
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told News 19 the night before Vicky helped the inmate escape – using a false claim that he had mental health appointment at the courthouse – she stayed in a hotel near Florence Boulevard.
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said the four children who went missing from north Mississippi have been found. According to the sheriff’s office, Rayan Ali Ahmed Abbas, 9, Miqdad Ali Ahmed Abbas, 11, Nawaf Muneef Dafalla, 13, and Hakm Muneef Dafalla, 16, were last seen at their home on Cedar Ridge Cove around 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.
Renters in Tennessee are experiencing dramatic rent increases when it comes time to renew their apartment leases. As a result, finding affordable housing has become increasingly difficult for many middle-class renters already working multiple jobs to make ends meet.
Officials say a man used a fake Mississippi driver’s license to steal $143,000 worth of cars before being arrested. FOX 13 News in Memphis reports that Marqueze Blackwell, 36, has been charged with Theft of Property, Identity Theft, Forgery and Issuing False Financial Statement, according to Memphis police. Police...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body has been recovered from the Wolf River on Wednesday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. According to the SCSO, they presume it to be the victim in Sunday’s drowning incident, pending verification. Family confirmed search and rescue teams are looking for 26-year-old Margarito Cruz Martinez. The sheriff’s office received […]
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators say they are still searching for a man who has not been seen in nearly three years. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office opened a missing person investigation on Jonathon Ellis in May 2019. According to the sheriff’s office, in the first few months of the investigation, subjects in the […]
