Tennessee State

Statewide Tenn. driver services system outage resolved

By Hannah Wallsmith
wvlt.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland...

www.wvlt.tv

NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Government
WHNT-TV

Manhunt Moves to Tennessee

The focus in the manhunt for a missing Lauderdale County murder suspect and his jailer has shifted to Tennessee. That is because of the discovery of the getaway car the pair is believed to have used to leave Florence.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Casey White, Vicky White's getaway car found in Tennessee

Vicky White and Casey White’s getaway car has been found abandoned in the Bethesda area of Williamson County, Tennessee. The orange/copper Ford Edge was found about 2:20 p.m. April 29 and towed, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. This was about an hour before Lauderdale County officials realized the assistant director of corrections and the murder suspect were missing.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
#Driver License#Wmc
WATE

Power outages reported amid severe weather in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As severe weather moves through East Tennessee Friday, some power outages have been reported by area utilities agencies. Here’s what we know so far, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board, Lenoir City Utilities Board, and the Sevier Electrical System, among others. This story will be updated as additional information is made […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
News Break
Politics
WREG

Deputies recover body found in the Wolf River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body has been recovered from the Wolf River on Wednesday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. According to the SCSO, they presume it to be the victim in Sunday’s drowning incident, pending verification. Family confirmed search and rescue teams are looking for 26-year-old Margarito Cruz Martinez. The sheriff’s office received […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

