Former German tennis star Boris Becker could be deported from Britain

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
 3 days ago
May 5 (UPI) -- Former German tennis star Boris Becker could be deported from Britain in the wake of his conviction for violating the Insolvency Act.

Becker was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for hiding millions of pounds worth of assets during a bankruptcy.

He could be deported because British law allows for any foreign national convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence to be considered for deportation.

Becker was charged with hiding more than $3 million in assets after filing for bankruptcy in 2017.

If Becker's criminal conduct continued after Brexit went into effect December 31, 2020, he could face deportation, according to the British Home Office.

According to Colin Yeo, an immigration lawyer and author of "Welcome To Britain: Fixing Our Broken Immigration System," Becker is facing a greater chance of deportation if his crimes continued after the Brexit effective date.

A previous agreement was in place between Britain and the European Union before December 31, 2020, that gave stronger protections against deportation, according to Yeo.

Becker may have to represent himself in the potential legal deportation battle due to the cost of hiring an attorney.

UPI News

