Why Does ‘The Staircase’ on HBO Max Exist?

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

It’s impossible to watch The Staircase without wondering: why? Yes, it is very well directed and wonderfully acted. Long ago, Toni Collette proved that she was incapable of giving a bad performance, and she shines alongside Colin Firth and Michael Stuhlbarg, giving it their all. But whereas HBO Max’s The Staircase wants us to ask who or what killed Kathleen Peterson, all we can ask in turn is, why does this exist at all?

This is a particular sore spot for me that I have covered before . When you’re making a show or movie about a real case, it’s essential that project add something beyond what has already happened in history. It’s a matter of good storytelling and respect, both for your audience’s time and most importantly the victims. That’s especially true when you’re talking about a true crime case that involves violence and murder. In most of these cases, the families and friends of the victims have already experienced pain beyond what the typical person can imagine. Not only did they lose a loved one and had to witness a grisly trial about their death, but, because these adaptations are often based on widely publicized cases, they also had to experience this trauma on a national scale as the media hounded them. If you’re going to reopen these deep, painful wounds, you better have a good reason.

The Staircase , for all of its actorly merit and lush cinematography, does not. Sure, all the pieces work together separately. Firth’s impression of Michael Peterson is uncanny, a perfect imitation of his halting tones that have made people question his guilt or innocence for decades. It’s the best Firth has been in years. Collette transforms Kathleen Peterson into the idyllic mom while somehow infusing every scene she’s in with dread. Rosemarie DeWitt makes Kathleen’s controversial sister, Candace Hunt Zamperini, feel relatable as a woman suffering through unspeakable grief. And no one transforms his role quite like Stuhlbarg does for Michael Peterson’s attorney, David Rudolf. In The Staircase documentary, Rudolf is so over-the-top that he often feels borderline cartoonish. Conversely, Stuhlbarg finds the humanity of this man while turning him into the audience’s proxy as he wonders if his client is truly innocent.

Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey, Sophie Turner, Odessa Young, Dane DeHaan, Patrick Schwarzenegger — they’re all giving it their all. And yet there’s a hollowness that accompanies even the best performances in this limited series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YMIV_0fU3UYWY00
Photo: HBO Max

The Staircase series has little to add that 13 episodes of documentary filmmaking didn’t already cover. Generously, you can say that Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn’s scripted series offers more insight into how conflicted Peterson’s children felt and why Lestrade chose this particular case. But does that really matter? Even though their appearances in the docuseries are limited, the real Peterson, Ratliff, and Atwater children were represented. Their conflicting emotions could be found in their sparse language and the way their eyes moved away from the camera. As for the crew’s personal involvement, that was covered more in The Staircase’ s two batches of followup episodes. Are these relatively small insights worth once again publicly rehashing one woman’s brutal murder?

There is a scripted version of The Staircase that could work. Another version of this series could have allowed us to know Kathleen Peterson more as a person rather than a victim. That’s a level of depth and empathy that’s always been missing from this docuseries and case.

There’s also another version that could have worked, one that balances both the story of this case with the impact of its docuseries. It’s weird that this was one of the first true crime documentaries that took off. What was it about this case that made it a perfect fit for true crime fans? What went into creating its followups? And how ethical is it to tell these stories, even when, as in this case, they’re allowed to be told with the family’s permission? These are all fascinating questions with no clear-cut answers, the exact sort of hand-wringing concerns that have fueled some of the best true crime scripted projects of our time from The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story to The Trial of the Chicago 7 . These projects added thoughts, emotions, and analysis that could never be said in real life without risking legal repercussions.

The Staircase avoids those more introspective questions to instead focus on a case we know painfully well. The result is crime solely for entertainment’s sake. It may be pretty and well-produced, but it’s a limited series that has about as much depth as anything you’ll find on Lifetime.

New episodes of The Staircase premiere on HBO Max Thursdays.

