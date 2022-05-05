ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

$916M facility producing parts for EV batteries coming to Sidney

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
SIDNEY — SEMCORP announced it will open a $916 million manufacturing facility in Sidney that will produce parts for batteries that are used in electric vehicles and bring nearly 1,200 jobs to the Miami Valley.

“The Sidney facility is one of the biggest investments in our company’s history because we know the United States is strongly committed to building the supply chains for EVs and energy storage here at home,” said Paul Lee, SEMCORP’s CEO. “Our Sidney site will be America’s largest manufacturer of separator film for EV batteries.”

The Dayton Development Coalition says the investment by SEMCORP would be the the DDC’s largest capital investment project ever. It also will be the largest foreign direct investment in the state.

“We’re thrilled to welcome SEMCORP to the Dayton region. Their decision to manufacture in Sidney advances Ohio’s efforts to develop a robust ecosystem for electric vehicles,” Dayton Development Coalition President and CEO Jeff Hoagland said. “The fast-growing market for electric automobiles and aircraft represents an incredible opportunity for the Dayton region to remain competitive in the changing manufacturing economy and provide opportunities for our skilled manufacturing workforce.”

SEMCORP’s new 850,000 square-foot facility will be located at the Sidney Ohio Industrial Park at Millcreek and Kuther roads.

The company will producing separator film, which is a key component in batteries for electric vehicles. There will not be any batteries made by SEMCORP and there will be no use of lithium in the manufacturing process for the separator film.

“There will be no lithium mining at the site as there are no lithium deposits in or near Ohio,” SEMCORP said.

The approximately 1,200 jobs at the facility will bring around $73 million in payroll.

hbrinda
3d ago

why? people for the most part can't afford to replace the batteries and it's not going over well anywhere. gas vehicles is what we want .

