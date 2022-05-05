ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Courteney Cox And Suzanne Somers Cook Burgers And Use ThighMasters At Same Time

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3aya_0fU3S8yZ00

Sitcom icons Courteney Cox and Suzanne Somers cooked turkey burgers while squeezing ThighMasters in a video shared Wednesday because — do you need a reason? It’s freakin’ Monica from “Friends” and Chrissy from “Three’s Company” doing something really off-the-wall with the fitness contraption Somers made famous. And it’s a hoot! (Watch it below.)

“Cook and tone,” Cox captioned the clip she posted to her Instagram .

The two appear to be merely grilling dinner before the camera pans down to reveal they are exercising with ThighMasters as well.

“You’re gonna love these turkey burgers,” Cox tells Somers.

“I love that you made them for us,” replies Somers, who also shared the footage on her account.

Somers built a home-workout dynasty marketing the ThighMaster, selling millions after she was fired from “Three’s Company” for demanding pay comparable to that of co-star John Ritter.

“My show was No. 1, and my demographics were the highest of any woman in television at that time,” she told HuffPost Live in 2015. “That’s how the ThighMaster happened after I got kicked off. ... It was my revenge.”

Perhaps her visit with Cox could spawn another venture.

“What a combo! Turkey Burger ThighMasters!” Somers wrote on her Instagram .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Courteney Cox, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Slim Celebs Who Donned Prosthetics Instead Of Packing On The Pounds

Weight Issues. Actors and actresses are constantly faced with making decisions about how much they are willing to change themselves to fit a role, from being asked to cut and color their hair, to gaining a significant amount of weight. See how Gwyneth Paltrow, Courteney Cox, Renée Zellweger and more felt about donning prosthetics to "bulk up" for parts instead of actually packing on the pounds.GWYNETH PALTROWRegrets only! The actress has called Shallow Hal, the 2001 flick about a guy who needs to be hypnotized in order to date an overweight woman, a “disaster.” Though the film ultimately shows Hal appreciating...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzanne Somers
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
John Ritter
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thighmaster#Burger#Food Drink#Thighmasters#Huffpost Live
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Katrina Lenk Reveals Her Character’s ‘Back Story’ Is ‘Based on True Events’

On “Ozark,” Katrina Lenk plays Clare Shaw. She’s a pharmaceutical executive struggling to keep her family’s company afloat in the midst of a scandal. Sound familiar? That’s because Clare’s backstory is partially based on true events. “Ozark” is known for its dark storylines–according to Jason Bateman who said “the blood spigot does not ever get turned off”–and this time it drew from reality.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HuffPost

HuffPost

48K+
Followers
2K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy