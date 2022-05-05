ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reidsville, NC

Bond set at $2 million for Reidsville shooting suspects

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Reidsville.

According to police, officers responded to North Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. and found a person who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators have identified and charged two of three suspects in the shooting. Desmonte Santiago, 31, and April Danielle Turner, 31, were both arrested Wednesday night.

Santiago and Turner were charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first-degree attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Turner was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

They both received a $2 million bond.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

