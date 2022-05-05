ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade police searching for answers after 17-year-old gunned down

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police continue to search for the person who fatally shot a 17-year-old boy Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade. The victim’s grandmother identified him to Local 10 News as Cairi McNear. “He loved his brothers and sisters. He went to school...

Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC Miami

Woman Killed in Fiery Crash on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami After Driver Fled From Police

One woman was killed and another was injured in a fiery two-car crash in Miami early Friday that happened shortly after one of the drivers fled from police, officials said. The took place just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Street. Miami Police responded to the scene, with chopper footage showing both vehicles suffering major damage.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

17-year-old wanted for attempted murder in South Miami

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – South Miami police have obtained an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old boy who they said tried to kill someone last month. The suspect was identified by police as Virgel James. According to authorities, James was involved in a shooting around 11 p.m. April 17 in...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Video shows mother attacking son’s classmate at school in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Surveillance video shows an angry mother storming into the Bethel Junior Academy on Thursday morning in Florida City. Thirteen-year-old Nehemiah Johnson, a student at the Christian private school, said the woman’s son was a “bully.” He said the woman wanted to punish him over an altercation the two boys had earlier.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Action News Jax

Lake City teenager missing, endangered

Lake City, Fla. — Lake City police need your help finding Alydia Jamiya Hawkins, 16. She was last seen in the area of SW Grandview Street. She was wearing a gray sweater, black Puma slides, and brown pajama pants with woodchucks on them. She’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall,...
LAKE CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman who went missing in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Oakland Park. According to investigators, 37-year-old Anna Smith was last seen near Northeast 38th Street and First Avenue, April 15. Smith stands 5 feet, 7...
OAKLAND PARK, FL

