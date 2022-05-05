ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Body found at corner of 4th and Freya

By Erin Robinson
 3 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found at the corner of 4th and Freya Thursday morning.

The report came in around 7 a.m. and Spokane Police are still on scene.

Major Crimes is investigating, but say it is too early to determine if the person died of natural causes, by accident, homicide or suicide. Police respond to all unattended deaths outside of the hospitals and some care facilities.

Super guest
3d ago

This town is getting to be too much. Spokane was such a nice place just a few years ago. Now, it's mini Chicago.

Mandy Griesemer
3d ago

Just keep welcoming more outsiders and Californians. They tend to bring their criminals with them.

