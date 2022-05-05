Body found at corner of 4th and Freya

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found at the corner of 4th and Freya Thursday morning.

The report came in around 7 a.m. and Spokane Police are still on scene.

Major Crimes is investigating, but say it is too early to determine if the person died of natural causes, by accident, homicide or suicide. Police respond to all unattended deaths outside of the hospitals and some care facilities.

