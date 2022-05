Wilkes-Barre (Luzerne County) - Attorney General and democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was in northeast Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon. He was here to not only open his new campaign office on the square in Wilkes-Barre, but also make his case why he should be the next governor of the Commonwealth. He was joined by Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, Representative Matt Cartwright and Austin Davis, who Shapiro has endorsed for Lieutenant Governor, among others.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO