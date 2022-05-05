ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Annual Rose Show returns for 50th year

fox13news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Rose Society is back with its annual...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Evie M.

Tampa's Cuban Club is "One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country". Would you go?

The Cuban Club in Tampa, FloridaZeng8r (talk) This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 License. I don't know about you, but I am one of those ghost fans that is both skeptical and also dying for something paranormal to happen. After one harrowing experience at my home on the Minot Air Force Base, I am 100% a believer, but even believers will go through every rational explanation until there is none. My mission since I moved to Florida has been to discover a place where I can without a doubt say: "Oh my goodness, that was a freaking ghost."
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#The Tampa Rose Society
Tampa Bay Times

Restaurant news: La Segunda buys a bakery, Twisted Indian opens in St. Pete, more

La Segunda buys Faedo Family Bakery: The owners of Ybor City’s La Segunda Bakery have purchased the iconic Seminole Heights Faedo Family Bakery at 5105 N Florida Ave. It’s the latest expansion for the beloved local purveyors of Cuban bread, who this spring opened their first St. Petersburg location on Fourth Street N. Though that spot operates as a full cafe, for now, the owners say they plan on using the Faedo bakery location for bread-baking only.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay loves an espresso martini. Why?

Tampa Bay drinkers love an espresso martini. A simple combination of vodka, espresso and coffee liqueur, the drink is frequently ordered as an aperitif of sorts or at the end of a meal as a nightcap. It’s served in lieu of a cappuccino for a coffee break and on a raucous girls’ night out.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy