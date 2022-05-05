Why Disney Shares Are Falling

April is historically a good month for stocks. This year, not so much--at least the latter part of the month when all mid-month gains were wiped out. May doesn't look much better. Spring, it seems, has not yet sprung in the markets. And with the loud of a possible nuclear winter hovering above Wall Street and the world, a few better-than-expected job numbers here and there aren't going to do diddly.

