County district schools schedule events for next year’s newest students. Will your child be five years old by Sept. 1, 2022? If so, it’s time for kindergarten!. Please join your neighborhood school (see dates below) for Kindergarten Roundup. Bring your child’s immunization record, birth certificate, and proof of address. If you are unsure which school your child should attend, go to our school boundaries page — www.kcsd.k12.or.us, Families, Registration and Payments. Click on the school boundary map link and enter your address.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 19 DAYS AGO