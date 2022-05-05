ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Netflix Shares Are Diving

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of several gaming, streaming and social media companies, including Netflix Inc NFLX, are trading lower amid overall market weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday's Fed...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Rebounding

Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.25. Apple, Inc AAPL opened lower on Friday and quickly lost short-term support at Thursday’s low-of-day and fell to a support level near the $154 level. The stock found buyers at that level and began to bounce...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Disney Shares Hit 52-Week Low: What's Going On?

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are making new 52-week lows on Monday after the stock fell more than 17% over the last month. Disney shares have been trending lower since Netflix Inc NFLX reported a decline in its subscriber base, the company's first subscriber loss in more than 10 years.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Microsoft Corporation MSFT, are trading lower amid market weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday’s Fed rate hike announcement. A gain in treasury yields has weighed on technology and growth stocks. The Federal Reserve last Wednesday raised its target...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, are trading lower amid market weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday’s Fed rate hike announcement. A gain in treasury yields has weighed on technology and growth stocks. The Federal Reserve last Wednesday raised its target...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Media Companies#Diving#Netflix Inc Nflx#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Benzinga Pro
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Here's Why Dogecoin Is Spiking Higher

If Doge breaks the descending trendline, it will also regain support at the eight-day exponential moving average. Dogecoin may continue to reject the descending trendline, which has happened on the past two occasions. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was spiking up over 3% higher at one point on Saturday, showing strength in comparison...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Experts Make Of Crypto Crash, Musk Fears For Life, Payments Are Apple's Next Regulatory Battleground And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Cypto market sell-off and Elon Musk's twitter posts dominated the weekend's news flow. Also making the cut was a warning from billionaire Bill Gates that a recession could be in the cards. The Federal Reserve's 50-basis-point interest rate hike announced last week triggered a positive reaction initially. Yet the relief...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Energizer Shares Are Gaining Today

Energizer Holdings Inc ENR reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $685.4 million, beating the consensus of $655.38 million. The gross margin for the quarter contracted 470 basis points to 34.8%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were nearly flat at $123.4 million. The company held $213.2 million in cash and equivalents as...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bring Back the Apes: Three Potential Short Squeezes

April is historically a good month for stocks. This year, not so much--at least the latter part of the month when all mid-month gains were wiped out. May doesn't look much better. Spring, it seems, has not yet sprung in the markets. And with the loud of a possible nuclear winter hovering above Wall Street and the world, a few better-than-expected job numbers here and there aren't going to do diddly.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ominous Death Cross Forms On KB Financial Group's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of KB Financial Group KB. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Falling

Shares of Chinese companies, including Pinduoduo Inc - ADR PDD, are trading lower. Concerns over COVID-19 cases in China, as well as U.S. market weakness, have pressured Chinese stocks today. The COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai and other parts of China has weighed on the broader Chinese economy and Chinese stocks...
STOCKS
Benzinga

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is Apple About To Break Down?

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL may be breaking critical support. If they do, the stock may form a new downtrend. Support is a large group of investors looking to buy shares at, or close to, the same price. As you can see on the following chart, in this case it is, or was, around the $156 level.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy