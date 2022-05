Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been sent back down to Triple-A Saturday morning. Enrique Hernandez had been placed on the COVID-19 injured list, necessitating an outfielder to be brought up. That outfielder was Duran, but with Hernandez cleared to return, the 25-year-old has been sent back to Triple-A Worcester.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO