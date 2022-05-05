Champaign Habitat for Humanity relocating to new space

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County and ReStore are officially moving to a new space.

The organization is purchasing the old ValuCheck space, located at 1914 Glenn Park Drive in Champaign.

Habitat has currently been renting the space on University in Champaign, as well as a warehouse near downtown Urbana. Once they relocate, all operations will be consolidated to happening under the same roof.

Habitat plans to move operations in September with a target date of October 1 for the “re-opening” of the improvement resale shop.

The organization hopes to raise $150,000 from community donations to cover the cost of renovating the space. The link to the fundraiser can be found here .

