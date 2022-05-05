Man ticketed for setting blackberry bush on fire

HARTWICK, NY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reminds residents of the ongoing springtime burn ban.

On Sunday, April 24, rangers responded to a report of a burning bush in Otsego County. Upon arrival, rangers saw an individual trying to rid their yard of blackberries by setting the bush on fire. The person was aware of the burn ban last year, but was not aware the ban is in effect every year. The fire department was called to put out the flames and the individual was issued a ticket.

The burn ban expires on May 14. It is in effect to help prevent wildfires, for which conditions are heightened for in the spring. Backyard fire pits that are less than three feet high and four feet in length, hit and diameter are permitted. Burning garbage or leaves is not allowed year-round.

