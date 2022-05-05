ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, IL

WEDNESDAY SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Hawks roll behind Flowers' no-hitter

By Greg Shashack
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9BEq_0fU3O41900
Carrollton pitcher Lauren Flowers delivers to the plate in a game against Calhoun earlier this season in Jacksonville. On Wednesday, Flowers pitched a five-inning no-hitter against Greenfield in Greenfield. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

Lauren Flowers began her career with Carrollton Hawks softball by throwing a no-hitter in her first start.

No-hitter No. 2 for the Hawks freshman came Wednesday.

The Hawks scored in four of the game’s five innings and shut out the Greenfield Tigers 11-0 in a WIVC game at Greenfield. Carrollton, ranked No. 6 in this week’s Class 1A state poll, gets its 20th win while improving to 20-4. The Tigers are 4-15.

Flowers threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk, while facing one batter over the minimum on 63 pitches. Carrollton got three hits and two RBI from Hannah Uhles, two hits and two RBI from Flowers and two hits apiece from Ella Stumpf and Paige Henson. Greenfield pitcher Elizabeth White took the loss.

Pittsfield 3, Calhoun 1 – The Saukees scored twice in the first inning and the Warriors could not come back in Pittsfield. Calhoun, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, dips to 19-5.

Gracie Klaas had two of the Warriors’ five hits in the loss. Kylie Angel started and went three innings to take the loss. Audrey Gilman struck out seven, walked one and gave an unearned in three hitless innings of relief.

Pleasant Hill 3, Marquette Catholic 3 – A 4-0 lead enabled the Wolves to withstand the Explorers’ three-run sixth inning and win at Moore Park in Alton. P-Hill is 14-6. Marquette, which has lost six of its last nine games after a 9-2 start, drops to 12-8.

Lauren Lenihan’s three-run homer got the Explorers within a run, but the rally ended there. Marquette picked up two hits apiece from Kennedy Eveans, Hayley Porter and Olivia Tinsley. Lenihan went the distance and took the loss. She allowed four runs on seven hits, five walks and seven strikeouts.

McKinley Lowe was the winning pitcher for the Wolves. She gave three runs on eight hits, one walk and eight strikeouts in seven innings. Lowe had three RBI and Kali VanStrien homered for P-Hill.

Mascoutah 10, Civic Memorial 5 – The Eagles led 5-2 before the Indians took over with six runs in the fifth inning to win the Mississippi Valley Conference game in Mascoutah. The Indians are 6-18 and 1-5 in the league. The Eagles are 10-9 and 1-6 in the Valley.

Bryleigh Ward had three hits, Megan Griffith had two hits and Ella Landers drove in a pair of runs for the Eagles, who outhit the Indians 12-10. Danika Chester took the loss for CM. Jackie Amann homered and joined Lauren Boehm with four RBI each for Mascoutah.

Triad 11, Jersey 1 – The Knights scored the game’s first eight runs and beat the Panthers in a MVC game at Illini Middle School in Jerseyville. Triad, which lost at home to Jersey 14-8 on April 18 in Troy, is 10-8. Jersey has lost four of its last five games to get to 13-9. Both teams are 4-3 in the Valley.

Losing pitcher Ashlyn Brown had two of Jersey’s six hits, with Taylor Stelbrink driving in her team’s lone run. Triad pitcher Malorey Kessinger went the distance for the win. Sam Jarman homered and Ali Grenzebach had three RBI for the Knights.

Carlinville 17, East Alton-Wood River 1 – The Cavaliers scored eight runs in the first inning and beat the Oilers in a five-inning nonconference game at Leroy Emerick Field in Wood River. Carlinville is 12-3. EA-WR is 5-19.

Catie Sims hurled a two-hitter for the five-inning win. Kendall Maddox had two hits and both Sims and Makenah Dugan drove in two runs for the Cavies, whose seven hits came on 10 walks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Alton finishes fourth at Glenwood Tennis Invite

CHATHAM - Alton High finished fourth at the Chatham Glenwood Titan Invitational Tennis Tournament on Saturday. Doubles led the way for Alton. Luke Boyd and Xavier Carter placed third at No. 1 doubles and the No. 2 doubles team of Victor Humphrey and Nate Bartlett also finished third.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mascoutah, IL
City
Jacksonville, IL
City
Alton, IL
Jacksonville, IL
Sports
Carrollton, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Pittsfield, IL
City
Troy, IL
City
Jerseyville, IL
City
Carrollton, IL
City
Carlinville, IL
City
Calhoun, IL
The Telegraph

'What's my style?' Cavies settle into new roles

CARLINVILLE - While a reversal of roles may have concerned some Carlinville High School girls soccer fans this season, Cavaliers head coach Tim Johnson said it was expected. Graduated seniors from last year's pandemic-abbreviated season, meant a Cavies move from the teacher's side of the desk to the students' side. And while challenging at first, Johnson feels it has paid off.
CARLINVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Warrior Wrestling coming to Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE — Warrior Wrestling will make its St. Louis area debut on Saturday, May 28 at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. New Japan Pro Wrestling main event star Will Ospreay will defend the Warrior Wrestling Championship against St. Louis resident Davey Richards. Richards left wrestling for several years to study medicine and raise his family; this will be the first time the two men compete against one another. They did compete as a tag team for a single match eight years ago.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

A broken record, CM again resets school 4x800 mark at Collinsville Invite

COLLINSVILLE – Breaking the boys track school record has become something of a broken record for the Civic Memorial Eagles 4x800 relay. An Eagles’ 3,200 relay record that stood unthreatened for 42 years has been set or reset three times in 23 days since sophomores Lucas Naugle and Justice Eldridge, junior Jackson Collman and senior Aslan Henderson ran the 4x800 in 8 minutes, 18.95 seconds in the Military Classic on April 15 at Mascoutah.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Hitter#Carrollton Hawks#The Hawks#Greenfield Tigers#Wivc#Pittsfield 3 Calhoun 1#Warriors#Pleasant Hill 3#Marquette Catholic 3
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy