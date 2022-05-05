Celtics' Marcus Smart: Optimistic for Game 3

Eovaldi (1-1) gave up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings Friday against the White Sox. He took the loss. Jose Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning and Luis Robert hit a towering two-run homer in the third, which accounted for all the damage on Eovaldi. He has already given up eight home runs in 33.2 innings this season, which is the one big knock on Eovaldi's otherwise stellar season. Tentatively, he lines up to start next weekend in Texas.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO