ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

With new Memphis music festival, the MVPs are the venues

By Ezra Wheeler
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uL0J5_0fU3NUbL00

In yet another promising sign that live music is back and flourishing, a new music festival debuts this weekend. And it was created by a group of high schoolers.

The MVP Fest — shorthand for the Memphis Venue Provision Festival — is a two-day event benefitting the National Independent Venue Association.

Show organizer Joseph Baker, a senior at Crosstown High School, says that the idea for the event originally began with a joke.

“The idea of planning a music fest was thrown out sarcastically by our capstone advisor,” Baker said. “My group took him up on that joke, and I think we may have actually pulled it off.”

MVP Fest, day 1:
Joybomb
Killbosby
Pan de Muerto
Shorty and the Grooves
Switches
Nick Armstrong
Big Woof
G33PMANE

MVP Fest, day 2:
Pezz
Lavendear
Lipstick Stains
Public Strain

Alongside classmates Malcolm Weiner, Olivre Heck and Ian Grubbs, Baker has been planning the two-day event since the beginning of the school year as his final project before graduation.

“The goal for the capstone project was ‘ensuring wellness throughout our community.’ I immediately thought about the fact that there can’t be wellness within the music community without both great venues that support artists and artists who support those venues in return,” Baker said.

And, although the inspiration for the festival may have been made in jest, Baker’s commitment to the local music community is sincere.

Last year, he formed the indie rock band Lavendear with friends Heck and Joey Eddins, and said that the experience of not being able to play live shows during the pandemic made him aware of the plight of local venues, which are still experiencing financial hardships.

“I grew up attending some benefit shows like Rock for Love, so I had some prior knowledge about how concerts could be used to give back to the community. It made sense to raise funds for NIVA, which not only helped keep local venues such as the Hi-Tone afloat but provided assistance to a lot of other venues across the county, as well.”

The festival’s lineup will feature a number of both established and up-and-coming local rock acts, including Lavendear and 11 other bands. In forming the slate, Baker said he largely depended on the people he’s met over the past several months.

“I’ve networked with a lot of the other bands in the Memphis scene, which was really helpful in forming a line-up,” he said. “We decided to get as many local bands as we could on this bill as a celebration of the resurgence of Memphis music.”

One of those bands was longtime scene stalwarts Pezz, an indie rock powerhouse that has been performing since 1989. During the planning process, Baker reached out to Pezz co-founder Marvin Stockwell for assistance.

“Funnily enough, Marvin is actually one of my mom’s old college buddies, so growing up I was always listening to Pezz CDs,” Baker said. “They’ve been my favorite Memphis band forever, so to have Marvin’s guidance and to get them on the line-up was very exciting.”

Stockwell was also instrumental in many of Church Health’s Rock for Love benefit concerts.

“Pezz formed when we were teenagers, and we’ve always looked to play shows connected to causes,” Stockwell said. “It’s great to see the next generation of bands looking to give back, and venues are a critical partner to local bands, so it just makes sense.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0efe8d_0fU3NUbL00

Hi-Tone owner Brian “Skinny” McCabe said he was happy to give back to an organization that helped so many venues during the pandemic. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian file)

Day one of the festival will take place at Society Skatepark while day two will be at the Hi-Tone.

“Lavendear’s genesis point is definitely Society Skatepark, and its become an important place for the city’s current grassroots punk and rock scene,” Baker said of the Binghampton venue. As for the Hi Tone, it’s not only a space that I deeply care about, but as I mentioned earlier, they also benefited from NIVA’s help during the pandemic. In that way, it has all come back full circle.”

Hi-Tone owner Brian “Skinny” McCabe said he was happy to host MVP Fest as a way to give back to an organization that provided some much-needed help during the pandemic.

“NIVA’s hard work helped get the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Act pushed through Congress,” McCabe said. “Thanks to their support and the support of those starting to come back to see live shows, we’re excited to get back to doing what we do best.”

MVP Fest will be held Friday, May 6, at Society Skateshop, 583 Scott St., and Saturday, May 7, at the Hi-Tone, 282-284 N. Cleveland St. Music starts Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets for each day’s shows are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Both shows are all-ages.

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Memphis, Tennessee, is one of the few cities in the United States' southern hemisphere that can claim to have a barbecue style widely recognized worldwide. When it comes to pig roasting in Memphis, charcoal briquettes are more commonly used than split logs, which impart a particularly juicy and somewhat smokey flavor to the meat. Although Memphis is home to various barbecue restaurants, the following is a list of the top 5 barbecue restaurants in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Memphis native writes play about Graceland Too tragedy

Nicole Hughes never forgot her visit to Graceland Too. Hughes was a freshman at Auburn University and visited the quirky Elvis shrine in Holly Springs early one morning in 2008 with a college friend from Ole Miss. Graceland Too was a kitschy roadside attraction whose eccentric owner, Paul MacLeod, delighted...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
WREG

Metros sending the most people to Memphis

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Memphis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration. You may also like: Where […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy