With new Memphis music festival, the MVPs are the venues

In yet another promising sign that live music is back and flourishing, a new music festival debuts this weekend. And it was created by a group of high schoolers.

The MVP Fest — shorthand for the Memphis Venue Provision Festival — is a two-day event benefitting the National Independent Venue Association.

Show organizer Joseph Baker, a senior at Crosstown High School, says that the idea for the event originally began with a joke.

“The idea of planning a music fest was thrown out sarcastically by our capstone advisor,” Baker said. “My group took him up on that joke, and I think we may have actually pulled it off.”

MVP Fest, day 1:

Joybomb

Killbosby

Pan de Muerto

Shorty and the Grooves

Switches

Nick Armstrong

Big Woof

G33PMANE



MVP Fest, day 2:

Pezz

Lavendear

Lipstick Stains

Public Strain

Alongside classmates Malcolm Weiner, Olivre Heck and Ian Grubbs, Baker has been planning the two-day event since the beginning of the school year as his final project before graduation.

“The goal for the capstone project was ‘ensuring wellness throughout our community.’ I immediately thought about the fact that there can’t be wellness within the music community without both great venues that support artists and artists who support those venues in return,” Baker said.

And, although the inspiration for the festival may have been made in jest, Baker’s commitment to the local music community is sincere.

Last year, he formed the indie rock band Lavendear with friends Heck and Joey Eddins, and said that the experience of not being able to play live shows during the pandemic made him aware of the plight of local venues, which are still experiencing financial hardships.

“I grew up attending some benefit shows like Rock for Love, so I had some prior knowledge about how concerts could be used to give back to the community. It made sense to raise funds for NIVA, which not only helped keep local venues such as the Hi-Tone afloat but provided assistance to a lot of other venues across the county, as well.”

The festival’s lineup will feature a number of both established and up-and-coming local rock acts, including Lavendear and 11 other bands. In forming the slate, Baker said he largely depended on the people he’s met over the past several months.

“I’ve networked with a lot of the other bands in the Memphis scene, which was really helpful in forming a line-up,” he said. “We decided to get as many local bands as we could on this bill as a celebration of the resurgence of Memphis music.”

One of those bands was longtime scene stalwarts Pezz, an indie rock powerhouse that has been performing since 1989. During the planning process, Baker reached out to Pezz co-founder Marvin Stockwell for assistance.

“Funnily enough, Marvin is actually one of my mom’s old college buddies, so growing up I was always listening to Pezz CDs,” Baker said. “They’ve been my favorite Memphis band forever, so to have Marvin’s guidance and to get them on the line-up was very exciting.”

Stockwell was also instrumental in many of Church Health’s Rock for Love benefit concerts.

“Pezz formed when we were teenagers, and we’ve always looked to play shows connected to causes,” Stockwell said. “It’s great to see the next generation of bands looking to give back, and venues are a critical partner to local bands, so it just makes sense.”

Hi-Tone owner Brian “Skinny” McCabe said he was happy to give back to an organization that helped so many venues during the pandemic. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian file)

Day one of the festival will take place at Society Skatepark while day two will be at the Hi-Tone.

“Lavendear’s genesis point is definitely Society Skatepark, and its become an important place for the city’s current grassroots punk and rock scene,” Baker said of the Binghampton venue. As for the Hi Tone, it’s not only a space that I deeply care about, but as I mentioned earlier, they also benefited from NIVA’s help during the pandemic. In that way, it has all come back full circle.”

Hi-Tone owner Brian “Skinny” McCabe said he was happy to host MVP Fest as a way to give back to an organization that provided some much-needed help during the pandemic.

“NIVA’s hard work helped get the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Act pushed through Congress,” McCabe said. “Thanks to their support and the support of those starting to come back to see live shows, we’re excited to get back to doing what we do best.”

MVP Fest will be held Friday, May 6, at Society Skateshop, 583 Scott St., and Saturday, May 7, at the Hi-Tone, 282-284 N. Cleveland St. Music starts Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets for each day’s shows are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Both shows are all-ages.