Man beaten to death in Panola County; suspect wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for beating a man to death.

The sheriff’s office says Carlos Burton of Como was dropped off at Baptist DeSoto hospital with “severe injuries due to a physical assault” on March 21. Burton later died of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office has not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 662-209-2011.

The sheriff’s office says all calls are confidential and anonymous.

