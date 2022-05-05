ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Wheatley takes over as British Virgin Islands premier as Fahie is ousted

By Brian Ellsworth, Zarrin Ahmed
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0w9f_0fU3NGUP00
Acting Premier Natalio D. Wheatley pose during the Queens Baton Relay as a proposal is considered to put the overseas territory of the British Virgin Islands under the rule of London, which came after the arrest of the island's premier in Miami on charges of conspiracy to traffic drugs and launder money, in Road Town, British Virgin Islands May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

MIAMI, May 5 (Reuters) - The British Virgin Islands on Thursday swore in Natalio Wheatley as the British overseas territory's new premier following the removal of ex-premier Andrew Fahie, who was arrested on drug charges in Miami last week.

The move may help the territory move beyond the scandal created by Fahie's embarrassing arrest, but the British Virgin Islands still faces scrutiny over corruption that may lead the United Kingdom to assume direct governance from London.

"This swearing-in ceremony represents another important and necessary step in renewing our cherished democracy and reforming out institutions," said Wheatley, the former deputy premier who will also hold the post of finance minister.

"It is my hope that this day will be remembered as the day we began a new era of democratic governance."

Governor John Rankin in a speech said he had revoked Fahie's mandate following a no-confidence vote in the House of Assembly.

Theresa Van Vliet, a lawyer representing Fahie in Miami, declined to comment. In a court hearing on Wednesday, she said Fahie will plead not guilty to the charges.

A commission of inquiry last week said the territory's elected government should be dissolved and its constitution suspended for two years due to systematic dishonesty.

The commission's report concluded that millions of dollars in state funds were being spent without proper processes, adding there was evidence of widespread abuse in appointments. read more

The report was not directly linked to Fahie's arrest, but British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said his detention demonstrated the importance of the inquiry.

Fahie, 51, was arrested at a Miami airport along with the managing director of the territory's Ports Authority, Oleanvine Maynard.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Fahie in recorded meetings with a confidential source from the Drug Enforcement Administration agreed to help smuggle cocaine through the territory in exchange for a portion of the proceeds. read more

Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Zarrin Ahmed, Editing by Matthew Lewis and Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Andrew Fahie
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Virgin Islands#Thomson Reuters#The House Of Assembly
Reuters

Russian c.bank sells 550 billion roubles at one-week repo auction

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 550 billion roubles ($7.99 billion) on offer at a one-week repo auction on Wednesday, facing demand of 1.3 trillion roubles, in a move to help lending institutions manage their liquidity. The cut-off rate was set at 14.15%. ($1 =...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Boris Johnson urges caution over Russia in call to France's Macron

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, agreeing to work more closely on security while urging against any negotiations with Russia that played into its "false narrative" on the conflict in Ukraine. A British readout said the two leaders,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian foreign ministry summons UK ambassador over media sanctions

May 6 (Reuters) - The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday it had summoned Deborah Bronnert, Britain's ambassador to Russia, and strongly protested in relation to new UK sanctions on Russian media. The ministry said in a statement Russia would continue react "harshly and decisively" to all sanctions imposed by...
EUROPE
Reuters

U.S. lawmakers ask firm for details on Trump hotel investors

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - Two House lawmakers have asked a Miami investment firm for more details on its planned purchase of former President Donald Trump's Washington hotel rights, saying its failure to disclose all of its investors raises concerns about possible conflicts of interest. CGI Merchant Group had agreed...
POTUS
Reuters

In wink to Ukraine, Britain, Macron suggests new European entity

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he was in favour of a new type of "political European community" that would allow countries outside the European Union, including Ukraine and Britain, to join the "European core values." Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Dennis Waterman, star of British TV show 'Minder', dies aged 74

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Dennis Waterman, a British actor famous for his roles in TV shows "The Sweeney", "Minder" and "New Tricks", has died, his family said in a statement reported by media on Sunday. Waterman, who started acting as a child, became a household name playing Detective Sergeant...
TV SHOWS
Reuters

Reuters

427K+
Followers
325K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy