ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

‘Armed and dangerous’ 19-year-old sought on capital murder charge in Talladega homicide

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The search continues for a 19-year-old wanted on capital murder warrants in connection with a deadly Talladega shooting. Shu’n’tavis Twyman is one of two teens charged in the April 30 killing of 25-year-old...

www.al.com

Comments / 2

Related
WSFA

Woman charged with helping convicted murderer escape in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged with helping a convicted murderer escape custody, according to court documents. Susan Lemley, 40, of Gadsden, has been charged with facilitating escape. Court documents state she helped David Kyle, 49, escape. Kyle was being housed at the Montgomery-based Red Eagle Work...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man killed by deputies was stalking ex-wife, authorities say

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Samuel Farnam Jr. was seen traveling northbound in the southbound lane of US-231, at the end of the pursuit. Deputies discharged their weapons in order to apprehend the armed suspect after attempting to stop the vehicle. When deputies fired their weapons, Farnam Jr. died. A friend of the family, Jennifer Vigil, […]
OZARK, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Talladega, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Talladega, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Armed And Dangerous#Police#Violent Crime#Citizens Medical Center
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

Video shows Alabama jailer Vicky White at hotel hours before helping accused killer Casey White escape

Alabama jailer Vicky White spent the night in a Florence hotel before she helped capital murder suspect Casey White escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday released video of Vicky White, 56, checking out of the Quality Inn about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, April 29. The time stamp on the video shows her leaving just before 5:30 a.m. but authorities said the video’s time was off one hour and 10 minutes.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

2 dead after possible murder-suicide in south Alabama

Two people are dead after an alleged murder-suicide in south Alabama Friday. According to Mobile police, the incident happened around 10:12 a.m. at the Gulf City Body and Trailer Works on 601 S. Conception Street. More Mobile news:. When officers arrived, they found one man dead and another man suffering...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
177K+
Followers
49K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy