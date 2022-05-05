ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Department of Agriculture clears poultry farms of bird flu quarantine

By Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01E36e_0fU3Mqvq00

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has cleared two poultry sites within the state from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) quarantine; a virus more commonly known as “bird flu”.

The aforementioned poultry operations, a broiler chicken farm in Fulton County and a commercial turkey farm in Webster County, had been under quarantine since February.

The restriction was lifted after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed no avian influenza at either location.

Bird flu detected in two Kentucky poultry flocks

Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles shared the news after it was confirmed by Kentucky State Veterinarian Katie Flynn.

“We are pleased both sites were given the clean bill of health. From the first day we identified avian influenza in the commonwealth, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has worked closely with animal health officials at the federal and state levels to contain these incidents of avian influenza. Dr. Flynn and her team have a goal of protecting the health of livestock and poultry in the commonwealth. And that’s exactly what they did for our producers,” said Quarles.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

Officials said that quarantine, surveillance, and depopulation of affected birds were the key to eliminating the sites of HPAI.

Both affected premises are now eligible to continue operations as normal.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said they will continue to monitor the HPAI situation in order to fight off any resurgence of the virus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Industry
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Quarles
WSB Radio

Recall alert: Green beans recalled over possible listeria contamination

A Florida-based food producer is recalling green beans sold at store chains nationwide over the possibility that the 1-pound bags had been contaminated with listeria. In a news release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday that Alpine Fresh, Inc. of Doral, is voluntarily recalling its packages of “Hippie Organics” French Beans from Lot #313-626.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Vegetables Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Influenza Virus#Hpai#Aphis Rrb
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Urgent meat recall: 121,000 pounds of beef recalled, so check your fridge

Earlier this year, a company announced a massive ground beef recall after testing detected E. coli. That recall involved more than 28,000 pounds of potentially contaminated product. Fast-forward to April and Lakeside Refrigerated Services announced a significant ground beef recall for a similar reason. The company recalled about 120,872 pounds...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Tampa Bay Times

3 states fear travel nurse tampered with hospital patients’ drugs

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been...
TRAVEL
WTRF- 7News

Urine and heroin found in vapes at West Virginia schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have kids in school, they will encounter this danger. It’s in every district in the Ohio Valley and the temptation is creeping into younger grades.  7News is talking about vaping. At first thought you may think “oh it’s supposed to be safer than cigarettes”. Well, think again.  Prevention officials say […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
FOX 56

FOX 56

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy