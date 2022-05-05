Kentucky Department of Agriculture clears poultry farms of bird flu quarantine

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has cleared two poultry sites within the state from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) quarantine; a virus more commonly known as “bird flu”.

The aforementioned poultry operations, a broiler chicken farm in Fulton County and a commercial turkey farm in Webster County, had been under quarantine since February.

The restriction was lifted after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed no avian influenza at either location.

Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles shared the news after it was confirmed by Kentucky State Veterinarian Katie Flynn.

“We are pleased both sites were given the clean bill of health. From the first day we identified avian influenza in the commonwealth, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has worked closely with animal health officials at the federal and state levels to contain these incidents of avian influenza. Dr. Flynn and her team have a goal of protecting the health of livestock and poultry in the commonwealth. And that’s exactly what they did for our producers,” said Quarles.

Officials said that quarantine, surveillance, and depopulation of affected birds were the key to eliminating the sites of HPAI.

Both affected premises are now eligible to continue operations as normal.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said they will continue to monitor the HPAI situation in order to fight off any resurgence of the virus.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.