ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Into the Woods’ star Sara Bareilles: ‘Humanity is dark, we are monsters’

By Nicki Gostin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5yBW_0fU3Mp3700

Sara Bareilles sees many layers in the Stephen Sondheim classic “Into the Woods.”

“The material is so dark and light at the same time so it’s a very complicated show,” the Grammy winner and two-time Tony nominee told The Post exclusively after her performance in the NYC Center’s Encores! production of “Into the Woods.”

In it, the “Brave” singer and “Waitress” composer/star, 42, plays the Baker’s Wife opposite Neil Patrick Harris, 48, who plays her husband.

The beloved show — revived several times since its 1987 Bernadette Peters incarnation and adapted into a 2014 movie starring Meryl Streep — deals with a mishmash of fairy tales including Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel and Little Red Riding Hood. It’s a subject that has long fascinated Bareilles.

“Many, many years ago, I wrote a song about how f – – ked up I think fairy tales are called ‘Fairytale,’ ” she said. “It’s about what happens the day after — ‘and they lived happily ever after’ — because we watch them ride off into the sunset and now what? That is when the real s – – t goes down.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzKbD_0fU3Mp3700
Bareilles has great stage chemistry with Neil Patrick Harris.
Getty Images

The star of Peacock’s hilarious “Girls 5 Eva,” which has been renewed for a second season , thinks fairy tales mirror the underbelly humanity.

“They’re very dark. I think humanity is dark,” she said. “We are monsters and angels and everything in between. I love that the show is not really a happily ever after ending. It’s got a lot of pain and grief and loss and that’s more true to form on what life’s really like.”

Bareilles laughed when The Post commented on her and Harris’ amazing stage chemistry playfully suggesting that the actor may “switch teams” for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTaXe_0fU3Mp3700
Harris and Bareilles on opening night of at New York City Center. The show, which has a limited two-week run through May 15, also stars Tony winners Heather Headley and Gavin Creel.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

“I don’t think that’s about to happen,” she said, “but you do get thrown into the deep end and you’ve got to hold on. This whole process was really hard and overwhelming so you have to learn to trust each other pretty quickly and thankfully we did.

“He’s so playful and so thorough and thinks of every moment and asks a lot of questions which is so helpful. I’m sort of new to all of this.”

The show, which has a limited two-week run through May 15, also stars Tony winners Heather Headley and Gavin Creel.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
MENTAL HEALTH
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Creel
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Heather Headley
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Bernadette Peters
Person
Stephen Sondheim
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into The Woods#The Post#The Nyc Center
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

‘Dukes Of Hazzard’s Catherine Bach, 68, Keeps It Low-Key In Rare Photos On Shopping Outing

There’s nothing better than weekend shopping! Catherine Bach was seen getting some shopping done while out in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 8. The 68-year-old actress kept the outing casual, as she sported a simple outfit for the outing. Catherine, who’s most well-known for playing Daisy Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard, was spotted carrying a small brown bag while on her way out from one of the retail spots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

'Strange Loop,' 'MJ' and 'Paradise Square' lead Tony nominations

May 9 (Reuters) - Musicals "A Strange Loop," "MJ" and "Paradise Square" led nominations on Monday for the annual Tony awards, the highest honors in theater. Winners will be announced on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall at a ceremony that will be broadcast live on CBS television and streamed in Paramount+ (PARA.O).
PERFORMING ARTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy