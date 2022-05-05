ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How to ‘un-junk’ your junk drawer

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12liFS_0fU3MYEs00

(WFXR) — The junk drawer — we all have one somewhere in our home.

Keeping your home tidy and your pets safe amid spring cleaning

Jane Lee from Poke-A-Dot Organizer joined WFXR News’ Charmayne Brown and Hazelmarie Anderson on “Good Day Virginia” to share some advice to help you get organized.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Why Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn ban ended, what you need to know

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia’s burn ban has come to a close, but we are not out of the woods yet when it comes to wildfires, according to Pulaski County’s emergency manager, Bradley Wright. Wright says the burn ban ended on Saturday, April 30 because there is less of a risk for fires as […]
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawer#Wfxr News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Sports
Apartment Therapy

The $26 Rental Hack That Instantly Added More Storage Space in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of this year, I finally checked off a long-awaited bucket-list item and moved into my first studio apartment in New York City. Spoiler alert: It’s definitely not for the faint of heart. Yes, it’s been a blast decorating my space, but at the same time, it’s been a total challenge to find aesthetically pleasing ways to get my teeny-tiny abode organized with the less-than-generous real estate I’ve got to work with. Unlike most city dwellers, I actually lucked out on closet space (I have three!), but other areas are a bit of a struggle when it comes to storage. The trickiest spot to tackle? No doubt, the kitchen. Like 99 percent of all NYC kitchens, I don’t have a ton of counter space to work with, so I had to think vertically for storing spices, oils, and other cooking necessities I need to have at the ready.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Shop These Unbelievable Way Day Bedding and Mattress Deals Before the Sale Ends Tonight

Getting a restful night's sleep can be a struggle that's only made worse if you don't have a comfortable bed set up. While you've been busy updating your patio with some fresh outdoor furniture this season, it's time you give your bedroom a spring makeover as well. Wayfair's annual Way Day 2022 sale is happening now with tons of top-rated bedroom mainstays up to 70% off. Through tonight only, you can save hundreds on the best bedding, mattresses and other nighttime essentials from brands like Tempur-Pedic, Casper, Serta, and more at Wayfair.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Tuft and Needle Nod Mattress Review: A Comfy Bed for Budget Shoppers

Tuft and Needle, the ultimate budget bed-in-a-box brand, is best known for its wallet-friendly mattress options. It's one of the several online brands that have broken through to the mainstream mattress retail space -- you may have even seen its products at Target or Crate and Barrel. The Tuft and...
RETAIL
Apartment Therapy

The $7 Renter-Friendly Find That Instantly Created Extra Storage Space In My Kitchen — Without Any Drilling

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Keeping my small kitchen neat and organized seems like a never-ending journey. Just when I think I’ve made space for everything, something else pops up that needs a home. And yes, that’s even after scaling back my mug collection. Fortunately, not all hope was lost. In the time I’ve been renting my apartment, I’ve learned a few tricks to maximize the storage space in my kitchen, from adding a rack to my freezer to moving my spices to their very own container. However, the room still wasn’t conquered. I’m a huge fan of Command products and happened to have a few leftovers that I wasn’t sure what to do with. One of these products, the Command Caddy, saved the day in a way I hadn’t expected.
HOME & GARDEN
WFXR

Living in filth: Decay, garbage, bed bugs at Petersburg assisted living facility

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) -- When Kevin Harris got a second job as a housekeeper at an assisted living facility, he was pretty happy. Not only would the additional income be a boost, but the job in Petersburg would be at the same place where his girlfriend had just started working, too. His joyful feelings soured within his first hours working at Fillmore Place. In many rooms, Harris said he saw bedding, including bed bug covers, ripped and soiled beyond the help of his girlfriend’s laundering abilities during her brief stint at Fillmore.
PETERSBURG, VA
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This $450 Laundry Room Redo Includes 6 Seriously Impressive DIYs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes a whole room or whole house look so good it’s tough to give the individual DIY projects within them the attention they deserve. This colorful Colorodo home, for example, is filled with DIYs, such as painted door jambs, yellow feather lamps, and artwork made from magazine pages. And this bedroom redo features handwoven lampshades, an IKEA headboard hack, and DIY closet doors. The spaces are beautiful as a whole and even more impressive when you zoom in on the handmade details.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WFXR

No Kid Hungry invests nearly $840K to help stop food insecurity across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia School districts and community organizations received money to help with child nutrition and emergency food programs. Five districts and organizations from southwest and central Virginia are on the list. No Kid Hungry invested $839,552 in grants to help 33 districts and organizations for the school year and summer months. The […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy