ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale County, AL

Hale County woman charged with stealing more than $100,000 from library

By Phil Pinarski
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6ZPi_0fU3M0Yf00

HALE COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Hale County woman was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from the town of Akron’s public library.

Diann Taylor, 42, faces three counts of theft and ethics charges from her time as the town clerk for Akron. She served that role until November 2020.

Talladega police seeking 19-year-old in capital murder case

According to Alabama Attorney Steve Marshall’s office, Taylor used her position to gain access to the library’s bank account and take $115,184.40 in cash or debit card purchases for herself, family members or other businesses she was associated with. She also is said to have made false statements to the Alabama Ethics Commission.

Taylor was arrested Wednesday and released after posting bond. If convicted, Taylor could face between two and 20 years in prison for the theft charges and one year for the ethics charge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

East Alabama woman charged with aiding in escape of murder convict who was on the run for more than 1 week

An east Alabama woman is behind bars, accused of helping a man convicted of murder escape from the Alabama Department of Corrections more than a week ago. Susan Lemley, 40, of Gadsden, is charged with permitting/aiding an escape in the case of David Kyle, who left ADOC’s Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery when he escaped on the afternoon of Saturday, April 23.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Hale County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Talladega, AL
County
Hale County, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiat#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy