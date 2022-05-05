'Succession's Jeremy Strong Joins Chris Terrio's Boeing 737 Limited Series

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is almost upon us: not only does the highly anticipated sequel promise to throw Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme through a dizzying array of alternate Earths, but it also marks Sam Raimi's return to the superhero genre - and on the week celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first Spider-Man film, no less. Judging from the ticket sales and box office forecast, Multiverse of Madness stands to collect a bucketful of money on every conceivable Earth. But given the rise of streaming services - particularly Disney+, which holds nearly every Marvel Cinematic Universe project to date - viewers are more than likely to wait until they can watch the film from the comfort of their homes (and possibly in their pajamas). With that in mind, here is when fans can expect to stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Please note that the following dates are an estimate of when the film will be available to stream.

