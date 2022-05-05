'Succession's Jeremy Strong Joins Chris Terrio's Boeing 737 Limited Series

It’s week 3 of Season 3 of Barry, and man, does bad stuff keep happening. Last week's episode featured an outburst from Barry that left the cast and crew of Sally’s television show terrified for their safety. Sadly, Sally’s reaction reminded us that she’s been down this road before with her ex Sam, and has perhaps already accepted the fact that her relationship with Barry is also turning toxic. Cristobal received an unexpected visit from his father-in-law (yes, he’s married!) and decides to break up with Hank in order to keep them both safe. (Aww.) Cousineau tried his best to escape from Barry’s unstable grip, but Barry managed to catch up with him and book both of them a role on a TV show. The episode ended on an unsettling note with Barry threatening to hurt Cousineau’s family only to then cry and tell him that he loved him. What’s going on with you, Berkman?
