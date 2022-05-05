ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Virtual and IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

By Kate Stoltzfus
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL: “Black Change Weekend” is the theme for the 10th anniversary of Broccoli City Festival, an annual event focused on building thriving communities and racial equity through social impact. The weekend starts with Broccoli Con from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at The Gathering Spot DC, featuring...

DCist

Something In The Water Festival Is Coming To D.C.

Pharrell Williams is bringing his “Something in the Water” festival to D.C., the musician and producer announced Tuesday at a press conference with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser at Ballou High School. Members of the Ballou High School Majestic Knights Marching Band performed Williams’ 2013 hit “Happy” at the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
DCist

May Theater Preview: Alt-Othello, The Estefans’ Story And More Can’t-Miss Shows Opening Around D.C.

Freestyle Love Supreme — with a different cast than pictured here — is at the Kennedy Center May 10-15. After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, DCist’s regular theater coverage is back! Expect to see monthly previews about the shows that are opening and piquing our interest, along with some reviews, closer looks at performers and artists, and deeper dives into what makes the region’s theater scene so unique. Have a hot tip? Email arts and food editor Rebecca Cooper.
THEATER & DANCE
DCist

Get Ready For Jazz In The Garden At The National Gallery Of Art

The National Gallery of Art has announced the return of its beloved Jazz in the Garden series, with a lineup that includes performances ranging in styles from bluegrass to Afro-Cuban to jazz. Located in the Sculpture Garden, the series will include musical acts such as Grammy-nominated Daniel Ho and Afro-Cuban...
ENTERTAINMENT
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Liam Neeson

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
ENTERTAINMENT
DCist

The Capital Fringe Festival Is Back And Coming To Georgetown

After a two-year hiatus, the Capital Fringe Festival is returning this July — though it won’t be quite as large as in years past, and it’s got a surprising new address. The event, one of D.C.’s largest performing arts festivals, used to span multiple weeks and host shows at venues in various D.C. locations. While the 2022 Capital Fringe will feature 30 theater productions, that’s down from 90 in 2019, and the festival is limited to two weekends, July 14-17 and July 21-24.
DCist

‘Belonging’ Photo Project Shows Black Environmentalists In Their Favorite Local Parks

Tykee James, president of the D.C. Audubon Society, at Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens in Northeast D.C. In honor of Earth Day today, the Audubon Naturalist Society has released a photography project called “Belonging,” a response to the fact that people of color are woefully underrepresented in the environmental movement. The images show Black D.C.-area environmentalists, scientists, and others in some of their favorite natural spots around the D.C. region, from Seneca Regional Park in Great Falls, to Anacostia Park in the District, to Sligo Creek in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.
DCist

D.C. Had More Tourists In 2021, But Visitors Aren’t Spending Like They Used To

In May 2021, D.C.’s leaders looked toward the future optimistically. COVID-19 cases were plummeting after a devastating winter surge. The regional vaccine rollout, once beleagured by technical and logistical nightmares, had smoothed out. City officials, announcing the end of the year-long COVID restrictions on restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues, signaled a return to normal that they hoped would revive D.C.’s once-thriving tourism and travel industry.
DCist

Painter Lindsay Adams Has More Than ‘Two Things’ To Say In Her First Solo Show At Eaton DC

D.C.-native Lindsay Adams’ inaugural solo exhibition, “Two Things Can Be True,” will run at Eaton DC through Oct. 28. Lindsay Adams has been on a journey to become exactly who she wants to be, as a Black woman with a disability and as an artist. She’s learned that there’s beauty in owning those multiple aspects of her identity — and she named her first solo exhibit in honor of that realization. “Two Things Can Be True” opens tonight at Eaton DC.
DCist

D.C. Family Says A Shoddy House Flip Punctured Their Dreams Of Homeownership

The little house on First Street SE was supposed to fulfill a lifelong goal for Tasharn Richardson. The mother of 10 bought the three-bedroom bungalow in Congress Heights last summer — her first home purchase, after living in public housing her entire life. When her family unloaded the moving truck on a bright day in June, an NPR reporter was there to document the big day. Richardson’s kids ran through the house squealing with excitement, taking in the shiny kitchen backsplash and gleaming bathrooms.
defpen

Days In The District: Your Complete Guide To The 2022 Broccoli City Festival

It may be hard to believe, but the month of May has already rolled around and festival season has already begun. Last weekend, the Def Pen team was happy to take you through the sites and sounds of the Sol Blume Festival in Sacramento, California. This weekend, our focus has shifted back towards the east coast for a major festival in the nation’s capital. Over at RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C., Broccoli City Festival is preparing to return for its 10th festival and the lineup is fitting of a “Chocolate City” celebration. Led by DMV native’s like Masego, Wale, Rico Nasty, Ari Lennox and Alex Vaughn, the festival is ready to restore the feeling that has been missing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. For a complete guide to the week’s complete lineup of festivities, look no further. We’ve got you covered.
DCist

NPS Plans To Clear The Union Station Encampment. Some People Living There Didn’t Know

Todd, 56, has lived at the Columbus Circle encampment site in front of Union Station since December. Born and raised in New Jersey, Todd — who declined to give his last name — said he went to Job Corps in New York and graduated as a mason. “I was good with my hands,” he said. He then went on to work on construction sites across the East Coast. But as time passed, all that heavy lifting and mixing cement took a physical toll, and in 2001 Todd started having back problems. After one of the discs in his back collapsed, he needed back surgery. Doctors put in rods and screws, but they didn’t replace the disc.
DCist

The Mystery Of The Menacing Chimes In NoVa

Janae Bixby first heard the sound near Pentagon City, where I-395 and Glebe Road intersect, as she picked up her kid from daycare on Monday evening around 5. She described it as “some sort of clock or doorbell chime that you would hear — very digital.” She assumed the noise was coming from the building and started heading home.
DCist

As Dance Loft Looks To Build A Permanent Home On 14th Street, Some Neighbors Balk

Dance Loft on 14 founder Diana Movius observed a pattern over the years as, one by one, she watched other dance rehearsal and performance spaces in D.C. shut down. “Arts organizations that buy their buildings are the ones that are ensured permanent sustainability,” she said, pointing to Dance Place in Brookland as an example. “The trend in D.C. has been that arts organizations that rent their facilities typically eventually close.” In the past decade, D.C. Dance Collective in Tenleytown and Flashpoint in Penn Quarter were among the latter.
travelnoire.com

The Best Cheap Eats Of Washington, DC

Let’s not forget how beautiful our nation’s capital can be. From the White House to the legendary Smithsonian Museum as well as their beautiful waterfront attractions like The National Harbor, DC has plenty to offer visitors from all ages and backgrounds. Let us share with you some of the best places to get a bite in between all the sites in town, here’s the top ten best cheap eats of Washington, DC.
Washingtonian.com

Your 2022 Michelin Star Brunch and Lunch Guide to DC

Michelin released its 2022 DC dining guide, which includes four new starred restaurants. We’re big fans of a fancy-ish afternoon meal—plus there’s often better reservation availability, and sometimes a gentler tab. Starred Restaurants. Bresca (one star) 1906 14th St., NW. Chef Ryan Ratino serves a luxurious, European-style...
DCist

Where To Find Mother’s Day Specials — Dine-In Or Takeout — Around D.C. This Year

Mother’s Day might sneak up on you this year — it falls on the first full weekend of May, which means that it’s less than a week away. But never fear: restaurants in the area have plenty of ways to recognize the annual holiday at home and in person. Meal and baking kits, champagne on rooftops, dinners that come with roses and gifts, and brunches that give back are options for the calendar to make the day one to remember.
DCist

DCist

