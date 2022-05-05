ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Sweet MagnoliasHas Been Renewed for a Third Season

By Meghan Overdeep
The Daily South
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to pour it out with the ladies of Serenity in another season of Sweet Magnolias!. Netflix has renewed the popular series for a third season, with stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley set to reprise their roles in the romance drama. "We are back!"...

www.southernliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Uncoupled’: Neil Patrick Harris Copes With a Breakup in First Look at Netflix Comedy (VIDEO)

Neil Patrick Harris is gearing up for his next leading Netflix role as the streamer unveils a first look at the new series Uncoupled. The show from co-creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman is officially set to premiere globally on the streamer Friday, July 29. The pair also executive produce the project alongside Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Neil Patrick Harris.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Blockbuster’: First-Look At Randall Park & Melissa Fumero In Netflix Video Store Comedy — Photo

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has released a first-look photo of Randall Park and Melissa Fumero on the set of Blockbuster, its upcoming single-camera video store comedy series from Universal Television. See the photo below. Park and Fumero star in the ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America. It explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds. Cast also includes Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove and Kamaia Fairburn. The photo was released as part of the Netflix Is A...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

ABC dramas 'Queens' and 'Promised Land' canceled after first seasons

May 6 (UPI) -- The ABC dramas Queens and Promised Land both have been canceled after just one season, it was announced Friday. Queens concluded its first season on the network in February. The music drama followed four women in their 40s who reunited for an opportunity to reclaim their past fame and swagger in the hip-hop world.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
PopSugar

"Only Murders in the Building" Reveals New Characters For Season 2

"Only Murders in the Building" is ready to embark on its next murder-mystery adventure with season two. The hit Hulu comedy series returns for its second installment on June 28, and it's already teasing some interesting tidbits. In a May interview with Vanity Fair, showrunner and cocreator John Hoffman dished on everything we can expect in the upcoming season — including how season one's shocking finale with Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) sets it up.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherryl Woods
Person
Brooke Elliott
Person
Heather Headley
Person
Ryan
Person
Joanna Garcia
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Serenity#Instagram
Daily Mail

Still got those Hungry Eyes! Jennifer Grey, 62, RETURNS as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in Dirty Dancing sequel... 35 years after falling for Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle

Nearly 35 years after the original Dirty Dancing hit theaters, a new sequel is in the works, with Jennifer Grey slated to return. Lionsgate made the announcement during their CinemaCon presentation on Thursday evening, via EW. While no further details were given, a voiceover during the presentation simply said, 'Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Mike Hagerty dies: Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Somebody Somewhere character actor was 67

Bridget Everett announced the death of her Somebody Somewhere co-star on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote of the actor, who played her father on her HBO comedy. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, (and) her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." While Hagerty is recognizable from numerous TV shows and movies, he is perhaps best known for appearing on five episodes of Friends as building superintendant Mr. Treeger. He also starred on The George Carlin Show and recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGintley, and had guest-starring roles on Seinfeld, Shameless, The Goldbergs, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Medium, Monk, Entourage, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Grace Under Fire, Martin, The Wonder Years, Cheers and many more shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Losing Hugely Popular Emmy-Winning Comedy Series to Hulu

Netflix has tons of great content but the streamer is losing a hugely popular, and Emmy-winning, comedy series that is moving to Hulu. Deadline reports that all six seasons of Schitt's Creek are leaving Netflix this fall, but will pop back up on Hulu on Oct. 3. This makes just one more in a string of big comedies, such as The Office and Friends, being pulled from Netflix and moved to another streaming service.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy