ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

How to Watch the 'Blood Moon' Total Lunar Eclipse on May 15-16

By Amanda Kooser
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA celestial show is coming to a good chunk of the globe when a total lunar eclipse happens on the night of May 15 and early morning of May 16. It's evocatively known as a "blood moon" for the way the moon turns a subtle shade of red during the...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

NASA Artemis I Moon Mission Slips to Possible August Launch Date

Over the last month or so, NASA has battled sudden, unexpected technical issues surrounding the Artemis I moon mission, a trailblazing endeavor to bring humanity back to the lunar surface. And on Thursday, the agency announced that Artemis I's launch will probably be pushed to August, well after the previous projection of May. That's because important prelaunch testing, NASA says, can likely resume only sometime in the middle of June.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Volunteers and AI Spot Over 1,000 Unidentified Asteroids in Hubble Images

The Hubble Space Telescope is known for grandiose images of the universe. Galaxies! Planets! Nebulae! But sometimes much smaller features, like the distinctive paths of photobombing asteroids, are the stars of the show. The combined efforts of citizen scientist volunteers and artificial intelligence turned up 1,701 asteroid trails hiding out in 1,316 Hubble images.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

'Groundbreaking Result' of Milky Way's Black Hole Coming Soon

What lies at the center of our galaxy? Decades of calculations and data point to a supermassive black hole about 4 million times more massive than our sun. But we've never seen it. That could be about to change. On May 12, the Event Horizon Telescope project is set to...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Eclipse#Blood Moon
CNET

See a Rare 'Beautifully Bronze Deep-Sea Dragon' Shimmer on Video

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute in California has uncovered another gem of the deep with video of a rare highfin dragonfish (Bathophilus flemingi), a toothy predator known for its hunting technique of calmly hanging out in the water to snag unsuspecting prey. Mbari shared the ethereal video of the...
ANIMALS
CNET

Accessorize in Style With 20% Off Sitewide at Citizen Watch

Right now, Citizen is offering a 20% discount on both men's and women's watches sitewide. All you have to do is shop for what you want because all products on sale are already marked down. Men's watches start at $180 (save $45) for this Corso watch that features a leather...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Chiral germanium micro-gears for tuning orbital angular momentum

Group IV light sources with vertical emission and non-zero orbital-angular momentum (OAM) promise to unlock many novel applications. In this report, we demonstrate cylindrically symmetrical germanium micro-gear cavities, fabricated by etching a grating around the circumference of standard micro-disks, with periods ranging from 14 to 22. Photoluminescence (PL) measurements were done to identify the confined whispering-gallery modes (WGM). Finite-difference time-domain (FDTD) simulations were conducted to map the resonant modes to their modal profiles and characteristics. Vertical emission of WGMs with non-zero OAM was demonstrated, with a clear dependence of the OAM order (\(\ell\)) on the WGM azimuthal order and the number of micro-gear grating periods. As the chirality, or the direction of rotation, is not controlled in a symmetrical cavity, we propose introducing staircase or triangular-shaped gear periods resulting in an asymmetry. By choosing the diameter, number of periods, and the asymmetrical direction of the gear-teeth, it is possible to generate OAM signals with certain wavelength, OAM order and chirality.
CHEMISTRY
CNET

'The Lost City' Starts Streaming 'Free' on Paramount Plus Tuesday

The Lost City hit cinemas on March 25, and it has been available only in theaters since. And the COVID-19 pandemic, with its profound disruptions to new movies, has shuffled the standard practices for when and where a new movies starts streaming. Now, every studio and streaming services is carving out its own rules, and it's difficult to keep track of how long you'll have to wait to stream a film -- and how much it'll cost when you can.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy