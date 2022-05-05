ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

NWS Fort Worth: Portions of North Texas under Tornado Watch until 6 p.m. Thursday

By Caleb Wethington
CW33
CW33
 3 days ago
DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports portions of North Texas are under a Tornado Watch until 6 p.m. on Thursday, May...

Related
KETV.com

WATCH: Tornado hits marijuana farm in Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes spun while a storm moved through Maud, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed to sister station KOCO 5 that a tornado hit a marijuana farm. They have not said if anyone was injured. Video above was captured the moment the tornado hit the marijuana farm and other areas near...
MAUD, OK
KWTX

Tornado watch issued for most of Central Texas through 6 pm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of Central Texas until 6 PM. While the main concern with today’s storms will be strong wind gusts, potentially over 70 MPH, there’s a concern for hail and also a few tornadoes too. TIMING. The storms...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Seminole, Okla. hit by tornado Wednesday evening

SEMINOLE, Okla. — Storms rolled through the region south of Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening leaving many without power. Reports are many businesses suffered damaged in the downtown area in this small town of 7,000 people. Oklahoma Highway Patrol state in a release of information, “We’re assisting in Seminole...
SEMINOLE, OK
KXAN

WATCH: Storm cellar door ripped off during North Texas tornado

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A viewer in the path of Wednesday’s tornado warned storms in Texoma captured a moment you’ve got to see. While seeking refuge from the confirmed tornado that was on the ground in Wilbarger County near Lockett, the doors of the cellar were ripped from their hinges. Thankfully, no one was injured. […]
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas residents brace for severe weather storms

TYLER, Texas — As East Texans catch their breath from the last round of severe weather, another set of storms is right around the corner. Michael Gaynor has been living in a hotel the past three weeks after strong winds ripped a tree from the backyard. It tore his home in two pieces.
TYLER, TX
US105

Can’t Take the Heat: Texas Under Power Outage Warning for This Weekend

Remember when we were cranking up our heaters a few weeks ago? Well, you won't have to worry about gathering firewood any time soon in Central Texas. Although our news partner KWTX is forecasting a cold front for Thursday, 'summer-style' heat will be on the table for this weekend, and Mother's Day will bring rising temperatures for Belton, Killeen, and Temple.
TEXAS STATE
KOCO

Widespread tornado damage reported in parts of Oklahoma

SEMINOLE, Okla. — Severe storms moved across Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon into the night, bringing tornadoes that caused widespread damage in parts of the state. Sky 5 and KOCO First Alert Storm Chasers captured video of multiple tornadoes that touched down as storms moved across Oklahoma. Tornado touches down near...
SEMINOLE, OK
KICKS 105

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas Including Lufkin, Nacogdoches

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 6 p.m. for a large portion of Central and East Texas, as well as much of the Ark-La-Tex. A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms that may produce isolated tornadoes in or near the watch area.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS Austin

Central Texas city facilities closing early due to severe weather Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Bastrop, Blanco, Burnett, Gillespie, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, Travis, and Williamson counties until 6 p.m. Thursday while severe storms are rolling into Central Texas. According to our CBS Austin meteorologists, damaging winds will be the primary...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Policy