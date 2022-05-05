ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Who’s got the best hoagie in Dallas? Here’s Yelp’s list

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtPdF_0fU3KKCM00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Is it a hoagie, sub, hero or a grinder? On Thursday, May 5, no matter where y’all or you guys are from, it’s a hoagie; as it is National Hoagie Day!

Whatever kind of hoagie (sandwich) you want, GET IT! Maybe you’re feeling like celebrating Cinco de Mayo and that’s perfectly fine.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

However, just in case you’re in the mood for some deli meats on a perfectly sliced loaf of bread, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best hoagies around Dallas.

  • New York Sub
  • Big Tony’s West Philly Cheesesteaks, located in North Dallas
  • Jimmy’s Food Store, located in East Dallas
  • The Meat Shop
  • Hoagie bear, located in Downtown
  • Weinberger’s Deli
  • Texadelphia, located in Upper Greenville
  • Great American Hero, located in Oak lawn
  • Quoc Bao Bakery
  • Hunky’s located in Oak Lawn
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, TX
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Dallas#North Dallas#Food Drink#Cw33 Com#Nexstar Media Inc#Cw33 Dallas Ft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KDAF

KDAF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy