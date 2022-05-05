Who’s got the best hoagie in Dallas? Here’s Yelp’s list
DALLAS (KDAF) — Is it a hoagie, sub, hero or a grinder? On Thursday, May 5, no matter where y’all or you guys are from, it’s a hoagie; as it is National Hoagie Day!
Whatever kind of hoagie (sandwich) you want, GET IT! Maybe you’re feeling like celebrating Cinco de Mayo and that’s perfectly fine.
However, just in case you’re in the mood for some deli meats on a perfectly sliced loaf of bread, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best hoagies around Dallas.
- New York Sub
- Big Tony’s West Philly Cheesesteaks, located in North Dallas
- Jimmy’s Food Store, located in East Dallas
- The Meat Shop
- Hoagie bear, located in Downtown
- Weinberger’s Deli
- Texadelphia, located in Upper Greenville
- Great American Hero, located in Oak lawn
- Quoc Bao Bakery
- Hunky’s located in Oak Lawn
