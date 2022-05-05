4 takeaways as area softball powers Algonac and Almont split a BWAC doubleheader

ALGONAC — After starting the season with identical 13-1 records, the Almont and Algonac softball teams met on the diamond for a doubleheader Wednesday. Their encounter did not disappoint.

The Muskrats avoided disaster to win the first game, 8-7, while the Raiders came from behind and won the second, 4-2.

Here are four takeaways from Wednesday's action.

Algonac's aggressive baserunning pays off

The Muskrats had four extra-base hits in the first game. Ella Stephenson finished with two doubles while Sierra Vosler had one of her own. Brianna Thomason added a triple. All four were the result of tenacious baserunning.

"In the first game, I think we played how we wanted to play." Algonac second baseman Camden Thaler said. "Given the circumstances of the wind and how it was a swamp out there."

Since Algonac's field is surrounded by marshland, the soil is already a little different than most places. But the outfield was still damp thanks to Tuesday's heavy rain. So the Muskrats' ability to stretch a routine single into something more was critical.

Freshmen propel the Raiders in Game 2

A pair of first-year Raiders delivered in the nightcap.

Starting pitcher Abby Geml went the distance and allowed just two runs on eight hits. She also finished with eight strikeouts.

"Our communication in the dugout was heightened in the second game," Geml said. "I think we learned from the first game a lot. And in the field, our communication was really top-notch."

Then it was Kylie Tennant's turn to perform in the clutch. She hammered a two-run shot to center field that hit the scoreboard and gave Almont a 3-1 lead in the fourth. It was the first home run of her career.

"Once I hit it, I just knew," Tennant said. "I could feel it already off the bat. And then hearing it hit off the scoreboard — that was a good moment for me."

Almont's scoring explosion sets the tone

After Algonac tacked on three runs in the fifth inning to grab a 6-2 lead, it appeared the Muskrats would cruise to victory in the first game. But the Raiders had other plans. They erupted for five runs in the top of the sixth to pull in front, 7-6.

"We just don't quit," Almont coach Erik Johnson said. "We don't have any quit in our team and they're just cool, calm and collected."

While the Raiders ultimately fell short, that five-run outburst bolstered their confidence heading into game two.

"We came back in that game after the morale had dropped," Geml said. "I think (that resiliency) is one of the reasons why we're a good team."

Bommarito, Stephenson keep rolling

Perhaps the only consistency in Wednesday's back-and-forth doubleheader was the offense from Ella Stephenson and Kenna Bommarito.

Stephenson went 5-for-8 with four RBIs and three runs in the two games. One of her hits was an RBI double that tied the first game, 7-7, in the bottom of the seventh inning. She then scored the winning run from third on Jaycee Reams' sacrifice fly.

Bommarito went 6-for-7 with an RBI and three runs in the doubleheader. The sophomore has quickly become one of the team's top bats.

"She's a good hitter," Algonac coach Len Perkins said. "She's hitting well over .400 and hits the ball hard and far."

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: 4 takeaways as area softball powers Algonac and Almont split a BWAC doubleheader