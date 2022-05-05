ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount family speaks after 20-year-old man shot, killed

WRAL
 3 days ago

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower...

www.wral.com

WITN

One dead another injured, suspect arrested in Rocky Mount restaurant shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount Police Department has arrested and charged a woman for a shooting at a restaurant that left one person dead and injured a teen. When officers arrived at the Chili’s, located at 862 N. Wesleyan Blvd., they say they found two people shot. 38-year-old Natasha Berry, died at UNC Nash Healthcare. The other person, a 15-year-old Chili’s employee, was treated and released from Vidant Medical Center.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Man on the run after girlfriend’s deadly stabbing near Rocky Mount, deputies say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – An Edgecombe County man is wanted for fatally stabbing his girlfriend earlier this week, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Mac Ricardo Lewis is currently on the run after murdering Gloria Peacock, 37, on Monday in the 5000 block of Nobles Mills Pond Road, deputies said. The sheriff’s office responded at approximately 6:50 p.m. to find Peacock dead on the scene, Detective Lt. Tinder said on Friday.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
#Violent Crime
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WECT

Deputies make arrest after a woman shoots into an occupied vehicle

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shanna Herring after she reportedly shot into an occupied vehicle on April 30. According to the PCSO arrest warrant, the incident began with an argument between Herring and a person in a vehicle around 216 Newkirk Road. Then, Herring reportedly took a handgun from the vehicle and shot at the person inside multiple times.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Names released in two deadly Rocky Mount shootings

WRAL News has learned the names of the victims in two fatal shootings that happened hours apart on Saturday in Rocky Mount. Rodrick Battle leaves behind two young children, a boy and a girl. Lashawn Evans died in a separate Saturday night shooting.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

Community Policy