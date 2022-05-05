ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for MGM kidnapping

By Makea Luzader
GREENBELT, Md. (WDVM) — A D.C. man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for 10 years after his involvement in kidnapping a victim from a Maryland casino and hotel in February of 2021.

A district judge made the ruling sentencing Allen Young to 126 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Toddler, teen and dog shot in District Heights

Young’s guilty plea says that he and four accomplices worked together to kidnap a victim from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on February 3, 2021.

The plea said that the group then robbed and assaulted the victim for his credit card and hotel information. It said that those involved in the kidnapping were captured on security cameras leaving the victim’s hotel room with the stolen goods, including “an Xbox, at least $1,500 in casino chips, and approximately $6,000 in cash.”

Prosecutors say that police found the victim at a nearby apartment building with multiple facial injuries and a broken nose.

Suspect identified in middle school event shooting

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Police have identified a suspect after a shooting at Benton Middle School in Manassas that took place on Sunday. 23-year-old Isaiah Malik Gordon of Dumfries is wanted after one person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the middle school’s athletic fields. Police said that they have […]
