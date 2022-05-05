Paint and Flow Workshop celebrate all moms on Mother’s Day

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Mother’s Day is this Sunday and for those wanting to treat mom this weekend, there is a perfect way to honor our moms.

Registered Yoga Teacher Victoria Melchor and Artist/Instructor Ashton Kaleigh are hosting a fun mother’s day event at ‘ Through The Looking Glass ’

Paint and Flow is a 3-hour workshop for people to relax, starting off with one hour yoga followed by a short break with snacks and mimosas then a painting class guided.

Victoria says one of the things she loves the most about yoga is that you don’t have to be flexible and that is why they created the class.

“What I wanted to do because this is a mother’s Day theme, I created the yoga class centered around this idea of opening the heart center to receive and give love. So there’s going to be lots of shoulder openers, chest openers, also we want to work on the hips. So we release tension of the hips, we tend to carry all that tension in the hips. And there will also be exercises geared at relaxing your nervous system,” Melchor said.

Victoria and Ashton came up with the idea for the mother’s day event as a way to honor their mothers Bonnie and Annette who passed away a couple of years ago. Ashton says her mom was also an artist and knows both would’ve loved to be part of the event.

During the art class, people will be using acrylic paint on canvas while sipping on mimosas.

“Will be painting this one over here, a floral reef that is customizable with text or a monogram. However, people want to do it. It’s very open. Although I will be teaching that step by step people are welcome to deviate and do whatever they like,” Kaleigh said.

The two instructors thought that painting and yoga would be a great mix since it’s something they’ve never seen done before in the area.

Victoria says not only are moms welcome but anyone over 18. To purchase tickets, click here on their website.

The Paint and Flow Workshop will take place on Saturday, May 7th from 10 in the morning to 1 pm in Through The Looking Glass at 6000 Welch Ave #17.

Ashton says the creative space is also available for rental events. For Inquiries throughthelookingglasseptx@gmail.com

