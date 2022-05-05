ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A Chicago Teenager Texted Relatives That She Feared Her Father Would Kill Her. He’s Now Charged with Her Murder.

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Chicago-area father is in custody after being charged with the murder of his teenage daughter. Police found Mia Maro, 17, in her family home in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park on Sunday after responding to an emergency call at around 5:00 p.m. An aunt reportedly discovered the girl’s body...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 2

