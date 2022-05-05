ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan News Hour: 5-4-2022

Cover picture for the articleThe student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Stories covered during this...

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Resident ‘Mr. Millionaire’ Claims VaxCash 2.0 Prize

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 57-year-old Baltimore man known as “Mr. Millionaire” has collected the grand prize of the VaxCash 2.0 sweepstakes, the very million dollars now attached to his name. Dressed in a gold dollar sign hat, gold dollar sign shades and a shirt adorned with $100 bills, “Mr. Millionaire” collected his novelty-size check as the lucky winner among 2.2 million entrants in the state’s booster shot lottery. Other details about his identity were not provided. Maryland lottery officials said the Baltimore resident was notified of his windfall by the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday. “I asked the man on the phone...
BALTIMORE, MD
FingerLakes1.com

Applications for $1,000 monthly payments are now open

Applications for guaranteed income payments worth $1,000 every month are open. Families in Baltimore can now apply for the payments. Up to $500 in tax rebates that you could see this week. The Baltimore Young Families Success Fund. The Baltimore Young Families Success Fund is the program providing relief. 200...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Radio One Wants Catherine Pugh To Host “Larry Young” Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Radio One is in talks with former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to be a fill-in host of the “Larry Young” show for two weeks beginning May 16, according to General Manager Howard Mazer. Mazer said he is hopeful that they can work out a deal that allows her to begin hosting the week after next.   Mazer said he believes Pugh will do a great job hosting the show.  Former mayoral candidate T.J. Smith is currently hosting the show.  This would be on WOLB radio 1010 AM Pugh was released from a federal prison in Alabama and transferred to a Baltimore halfway house...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com

Families distraught over poor condition of loved one's gravesites at Mount Zion Cemetery

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Dozens of distraught families are demanding answers from Mount Zion Cemetery over the poor condition of their loved ones' gravesites. The cemetery on Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne is overgrown with weeds, tall grass and wildflowers. There are broken headstones, collapsing burial locations, a collection of uninstalled headstones and some markers are missing altogether. Some sites are now watery graves.
LANSDOWNE, MD
CBS Baltimore

DC Man Gets 10 Years In Maryland Casino Kidnapping

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland has sentenced a Washington, D.C., man to more than 10 years in prison for kidnapping a person from a hotel and casino, a U.S. Attorney said. Christopher Allen Young, 26, was sentenced on Wednesday to 126 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit kidnapping, U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron said in a news release. According to Young’s guilty plea, he and four others worked together in the February 2021 kidnapping. Two of the conspirators took the victim to southeast Washington, D.C. The victim’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Maryland Beach Named Among 25 Best In America

You don't have to go to Hawaii to find a great beach. Well, you can — or you can stay right here in Maryland.Not only is Ocean City Beach a good beach, it's among the 25 best in America, TravelAndLeisure.com says.Privacy, accessible parking, boardwalk and public transportation are just some of the …
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Downtown Baltimore Residents React To Shooting Outside Hippodrome Theatre

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting on the steps of the Hippodrome Theatre, while a broadway show was going on inside, shook a typically quiet block of downtown Baltimore Wednesday night. Officers on patrol responded to Eutaw Street around 8 p.m. to find a 25-year-old man shot multiple times in the chest.  Taylor, the manager at Forno, a restaurant across the street, says she saw people running into the theatre for safety after the shooting. “You’re like ‘is it a gunshot or a car going off’ you know what I mean? But unfortunately, it was a gunshot,” she said. Nashua Thomas, who lives in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

James “Traffic Jam Jimmy” Uhrin Dies At 65, Family Says

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WJZ) — Broadcasting legend James Uhrin, known in Baltimore as “Traffic Jam Jimmy,” died of a heart attack Saturday morning, his family told FOX 45. He was 65. Uhrin debuted on Baltimore-area TV screens as Mondy the Sea Monster on the “Captain Chesapeake” show. But in recent years, he took on the name “Traffic Jam Jimmy” as he guided drivers around the Baltimore beltway each morning.  Uhrin, who studied at an electronics school run by Sinclair Broadcast Group founder Julian Smith, got his start at FOX45 in 1976. Over the years, Uhrin took on many jobs at the station, including directing,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

At Least Ten Shot, Two Killed Since Monday in Baltimore; Mayor, Commissioner Address Juvenile Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least ten people have been shot since Monday in Baltimore and two have been killed. Eric Smithrick, Jr. is among the victims. He died shortly after being dropped off at Johns Hopkins Hospital Monday. May 2 Mr. Eric Smithrick Jr. was dropped off at a Baltimore hospital with gunshot wounds. He died from those injuries. Police need information on who shot Mr. Smithrick and where he was shot. Submit a tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Reward up to $8,000 @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/NdqjrN4hkn — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) May 5, 2022 Friday afternoon, someone shot two people on North Avenue. Double shooting...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Gourmet hot dog chain scouts Maryland for 15 locations

Baltimore diners could soon be headed to the Dog Haus. The gourmet sausage, hot dog and burger chain announced this week that it has signed an area development agreement to open 15 new locations in Maryland within the next five years, including in Charm City. The Dog Haus concept, which...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Welcomes Giant Animatronic Dinosaurs To Grounds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo welcomed a prehistoric new herd to its grounds Friday. From May 6 to Nov. 30 this year, visitors will find life-sized animatronic dinosaurs deep in the Maryland Zoo’s old-growth forest. The herd includes Velociraptors, Triceratops and, of course, the indomitable T-Rex. “DINOSAURS at the Maryland Zoo is a blockbuster experience you won’t want to miss,” said Maryland Zoo President & CEO, Kirby Fowler last month. “To see these dinosaurs at full scale in our forest will give you a sense of what it was like when they walked the planet. And our educational resources will link these prehistoric creatures to their living descendants that we have here as part of our animal collection.” The animatronics are by Dino Don Inc., which is one of the world’s leading makers of robotic dinosaurs, the zoo said. The installation will feature over 15 dinosaurs towering up to 35 feet high and 40 feet long and will show how these prehistoric reptiles moved, hunted, and reared their young, the zoo said. For more information and to find tickets, visit the zoo’s website.
MARYLAND STATE
Morning Journal

Brianna L. Bryant joins VA in Baltimore, Md.

Brianna L. Bryant, daughter of Kenneth and Cheryl Mills-Bryant, recently accepted a full time position as a social worker with the Veteran Administration in Baltimore, Md., as a GS12, which is the 12th paygrade in the General Schedule pay scale used to determine the salaries of most civilian government employees.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Powerball Winners Totaling $50K Sold In Baltimore Area

Five people are $50,000 richer thanks to the Saturday, May 7 Powerball drawing. A $1,500 bonus will go to the lucky store that sold the three winning Bonus Match 5 tickets, Outpost 544 at 1921 Dudley Corner Road in Millington, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $500 bonus will go...
BALTIMORE, MD

