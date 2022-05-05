ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wet and cold weather settles into the area for an extended stay

By KVAL
KVAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you soak up the sunshine on Wednesday? That burst of warm weather will have to hold...

kval.com

Western Iowa Today

Severe Weather Threat

(Des Moines) Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms are expected to initiate across portions of the state this afternoon and evening, primarily around and east of Interstate 35. All modes of severe weather remain possible at this time. Local flooding and other water issues may be possible in areas that have received recent heavy rainfall. In addition to the severe weather threat, high temperatures and heat index values will range in the 80s to lower 90s across most of Iowa from Monday through Thursday. With this being by far the hottest weather of the year so far, be sure to give your body time to adjust if working outdoors.
DES MOINES, IA

