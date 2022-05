A joint project between the USF Supply Chain Innovation Lab and global manufacturer Jabil has concluded that it's good business to have a more visible supply chain network. An overwhelming percentage of the company's international network of customers and suppliers said they would support a system where they could log in and see the status of orders, check on the levels of raw materials, and get a peek into where the product is within the complex production process.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO