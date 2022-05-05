ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Research on the photonic crystal topological state beyond the optical diffraction limit

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances considers research on photonic crystal topological states beyond the optical diffraction limit. The ubiquitous light shows different characteristics in different materials. If the material is selectively periodically arranged at the wavelength level of the light, causing regularly repeating regions of high and low dielectric constant,...

Phys.org

Supercomputer simulations reveal the details of coronavirus fusion

The mystery of exactly how the SARS-CoV-2 virus infects human lung cells remains largely hidden to experimental scientists. Now, however, the devilish details of the mechanism by which the coronavirus fuses to host cells has been suggested through simulations by University of Chicago researchers using the Frontera supercomputer at the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC).
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Clasper appendages discovered in mid-Cambrian trilobite show horseshoe crab-like mating behavior

Fossils can tell scientists a lot about an animal such as their morphology, their environment, and where to place them in the tree of life. One thing though that's very difficult to observe in the fossil record is an animal's reproductive behavior. It takes a very uniquely preserved fossil to reveal the secrets behind reproductive strategies in some of the earliest complex animals.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

New electrocatalysts herald carbon neutrality

A team of researchers at the University of Adelaide is undertaking fundamental research into new types of high-performance low-cost metal-based electrocatalysts that are the key to the development of sustainable energy solutions and help to achieve carbon neutrality. They are developing catalysts that can be "tailored" to different uses. An...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Study pins down role of chance in emergence of antibiotic resistance

Researchers from Konstantin Severinov's laboratory have shown what luck has to do with bacterial cells acquiring and retaining small DNA molecules called plasmids in spite of the countering action of the CRISPR-Cas defense. Genes carried on plasmids provide bacteria with resistance to antibiotics—a phenomenon plaguing people around the world. The findings provide insights on how to effectively deal with the spread of antibiotic resistance by harnessing the cellular defense system called CRISPR-Cas. The paper is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

World's ocean is losing its memory under global warming

Using future projections from the latest generation of Earth System Models, a recent study published in Science Advances found that most of the world's ocean is steadily losing its year-to-year memory under global warming. Compared with the fast weather fluctuations of the atmosphere, the slowly varying ocean exhibits strong persistence,...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

New research provides possible insights into the formation of Earth

A new study, conducted by scientists at The University of New Mexico, found ancient, primordial helium-3 leaking from the Earth's core, suggesting the planet formed inside a solar nebula, stirring further debate among scientists. Each year, about 2 kg of the rare isotope gas helium-3 escapes from Earth's interior, mostly...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Study provides insights into motor organ of model legume Medicago truncatula

Plants have evolved multiple movement behaviors to optimize their development and environmental adaptation. Previous study has found that a defection of pulvinus development would result in abnormal leaf movement. However, no public transcriptome or proteome data on the model legume Medicago truncatula pulvinus has been reported. In a study published...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Soil analysis finds significant contamination from heavy metals in UK churchyards

Dangerous elements like lead are present in concentrated levels in graveyard soils around UK churches, new analysis has found, presenting a potentially major problem for surrounding communities and potential redevelopment of sites like this. Led by Keele's Dr. Jamie Pringle, the research team used portable X-ray fluorescence techniques to analyze...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Remote work doesn't negatively affect productivity, study suggests

A research team from the Texas A&M University School of Public Health found that employee and company resiliency may be enhanced through the opportunity for employees to work remotely during natural disasters and other events that cause workplace displacement. The team, which was comprised of Kamrie Sarnosky, Mark Benden, Garett...
HOUSTON, TX
Phys.org

Identifying mechanisms of methylation in stem cells

Northwestern Medicine scientists have identified critical regulatory processes that govern differentiation in embryonic stem cells, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. "The Set1A complex is required for survival of embryonic stem cells, and now we know why," said Bercin Cenik, MD, Ph.D.,...
CANCER
Phys.org

What ancient pollen tells us about future climate change

Around 56 million years ago, Earth's climate underwent a major climatic transition. A huge release of carbon into the ocean and atmosphere raised atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations—which meant temperatures going up by 5 to 8°C and rising sea levels. Sound familiar?. This event, called the Paleocene–Eocene Thermal...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The role of surface tension in biological symmetry

EPFL researchers have discovered that symmetry in the human body is influenced by surface tension, the same mechanical phenomenon that allows lightweight insects to walk on water. A paper discussing this surprising finding, which is akin to a form of natural self-correction, has been published in the journal Nature. In...
SCIENCE

