Police locate missing Cumberland man

By Josh Faiola
 3 days ago

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A 79-year-old Cumberland man has been found after he was reported missing Thursday morning.

Cumberland police said Jose Almeida has been located and is now safe.

Police thanked anyone who shared the alert to help find Almeida.

