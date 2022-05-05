Police locate missing Cumberland man
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A 79-year-old Cumberland man has been found after he was reported missing Thursday morning.
Cumberland police said Jose Almeida has been located and is now safe.
Police thanked anyone who shared the alert to help find Almeida.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 1