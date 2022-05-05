Cloudy for rest of Thursday, rain coming through the weekend

(Des Moines) Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms are expected to initiate across portions of the state this afternoon and evening, primarily around and east of Interstate 35. All modes of severe weather remain possible at this time. Local flooding and other water issues may be possible in areas that have received recent heavy rainfall. In addition to the severe weather threat, high temperatures and heat index values will range in the 80s to lower 90s across most of Iowa from Monday through Thursday. With this being by far the hottest weather of the year so far, be sure to give your body time to adjust if working outdoors.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO