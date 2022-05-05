ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowell, TX

Video and Photos of the May 4, 2022 Tornadoes in Lockett and Crowell, Texas

By Johnny Thrash
 3 days ago
We had yet another wild day of weather in Texas and Oklahoma yesterday (May 4). This storm season has been one of the worst I can remember – and I grew up here...

