Pandemic death toll near 15 million, WHO says

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The World Heath Organization (WHO) stated that the excess mortality associated with COVID-19 from 2020 to 2021 was approximately 14.9 million.

In a recent news release, WHO stated that the full death toll “associated directly or indirectly with the COVID-19 pandemic” was in a range between 13.3 million and 16.6 million.

WHO defines excess mortality as the difference between the number of deaths that occurred, versus the number that would be expected in the absence of the pandemic using data from previous years.

The excess mortality calculation takes into account deaths directly from COVID-19, and indirectly, which WHO attributes to “the pandemic’s impact on health systems and society.”

“These sobering data not only point to the impact of the pandemic but also to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises, including stronger health information systems,” Said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in the release.

The release stated that 84% of the deaths were concentrated in South-East Asia, Europe and the Americas. The death toll was higher for males, with 57% of deaths being men.

“Measurement of excess mortality is an essential component to understand the impact of the pandemic. Shifts in mortality trends provide decision-makers information to guide policies to reduce mortality and effectively prevent future crises. Because of limited investments in data systems in many countries, the true extent of excess mortality often remains hidden,” said Dr. Samira Asma, Assistant Director-General for Data, Analytics and Delivery at WHO in the release.

