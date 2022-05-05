ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo ISD to name Teachers of the Year at Friday ceremony

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rfi5_0fU3ENUR00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District released information regarding the district’s upcoming Teacher of the Year celebration Friday morning.

According to a news release from the district, the district will name its 2022 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year at a ceremony at 8:15 a.m. Friday in the Great Hall of Polk Street United Methodist Church, located at 1401 S. Polk St.

The finalists for this year’s Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year award include:

  • Jennifer Hill, Belmar Elementary
  • Amy Worsham, Olsen Park Elementary
  • Tiffany Ryals, Humphrey’s Highland Elementary
  • Caitlyn Taylor, North Heights Alternative School
  • Mary Perez, Palo Duro High School
  • Rhonda Obenhaus, AmTech Career Academy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2seuTD_0fU3ENUR00

According to the release, the winning teacher in each division will go on to represent the district in the running for Region 16 Teacher of the Year. For more information about Amarillo ISD, visit the district’s website.

