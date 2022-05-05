ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Nigo, Silvia Venturini Fendi Join Jury for the LVMH Prize

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wz7yw_0fU3CymO00

Click here to read the full article.

Two designers strongly associated with menswear are joining the jury for this year’s edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers.

Nigo , the new artistic director of Kenzo , and Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of Fendi accessories and menswear, will be among those deciding on the winners, with the prize ceremony scheduled for June 2 at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris.

More from WWD

Other star designers on the jury are Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton, Jonathan Anderson of Loewe, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri, Stella McCartney and Kim Jones , who wears two hats as men’s artistic director at Dior and artistic director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women at Fendi. Nigo , perhaps best known as the founder of A Bathing Ape, is the newest LVMH designer in the group, slated to show his second coed collection for Kenzo during men’s fashion week in Paris next month.

Rounding out the panel are Delphine Arnault, second-in-command at Vuitton and a key talent scout at the luxury group her family controls; Sidney Toledano; chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Fashion Group, and Jean-Paul Claverie, an adviser to LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault and LVMH’s head of corporate philanthropy.

The jury is to grill the eight finalists and decide on winners.

Announced in March, the contenders are: Ashlyn by Ashlynn Park, ERL by Eli Russell Linnetz and Winnie New York by Idris Balogun, all hailing from the U.S.: Knwls, cofounded by British designer Charlotte Knowles and Canadian designer Alexandre Arsenault, and S.S. Daley by Steven Stokey-Daley, all based in London; Dublin-based designer Róisín Pierce; Japanese brand Ryunosukeokazaki by Ryunosuke Okazaki, and Tokyo James by Iniye Tokyo James, which is established in Lagos.

The finalists’ collections are split roughly equally between menswear, womenswear and genderless, while the aesthetics range from the familiar to the otherworldly.

Up for grabs is a grand prize of 300,000 euros, plus a year of coaching from experts at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton , parent of brands including Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Loewe and Kenzo.

The Karl Lagerfeld Prize comes with 150,000 euros and a year of mentoring, while three students graduating in 2022 are to be awarded 10,000 euros each and a one-year placement in the design studio of an LVMH brand.

The LVMH Prize is open to designers under age 40 who have presented and sold at least two collections of women’s, men’s or genderless ready-to-wear.

It has previously been awarded to Nensi Dojaka, who won the 2021 edition; Thebe Magugu; Doublet; Marine Serre; Grace Wales Bonner; Marques’ Almeida, and Thomas Tait. It has also boosted the careers of its runner-up special-prize winners, which include Rokh, Jacquemus and Hood by Air.

SEE ALSO:

Craftsmanship Is Key as LVMH Prize Showroom Returns to Physical Format

Nensi Dojaka Wins the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers

‘Eco Responsibility’ Reigns Among 20 Semifinalists for LVMH Prize

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Eve Jobs Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her First Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Making her Met Gala debut on Monday night was budding fashion starlet Eve Jobs, a model, equestrian and the daughter of Steve Jobs. The DNA model, 23, takes WWD behind the scenes of the calm before the storm of her big night, dressed in Louis Vuitton.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion Trend MORE FROM THE MET GALA 2022: Kid Cudi Wears Nigo’s First Met Gala Look for Kenzo Inside the Mark Hotel, Where Many Met Gala Attendees Began Their Night On the Met Gala After-party Circuit, SZA Performs at Instagram’s Bash Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Met Gala Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala Blake Lively Celebrates New York Landmarks With Met Gala Look Best of WWD2019 Costume Designers Guild Award Nominations Announced
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Chopard Taps Julia Roberts, Alberta Ferretti’s Top Award, Kim Loves Marilyn Again

Click here to read the full article. THE GODMOTHER: Shoes or not, Julia Roberts will be back for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood star and Chopard “ambassadress” has been named godmother of the Trophée Chopard, an accolade distinguishing two talents that had a successful debut. Roberts, who famously considered an emerald-adorned Chopard necklace to trump the festival’s stringent rule to wear heels on the 2016 Cannes red carpet, succeeds Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron as presenter of the trophy.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Top Searched...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

How Timberland and Unless Collective Are Driving Sustainability With the End in Mind

Click here to read the full article. Selling products may be what keeps the industry alive, but leading footwear and fashion innovators are equally focused on what happens when consumers are done using them. On April 28, Fairchild Media Group — which includes WWD, FN and Beauty Inc — brought together executives in the space for the “Scaling Solutions: The Innovator’s Agenda” virtual sustainability forum.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection For Unless Collective cofounder and chief executive officer Eric Liedtke and Timberland vice president of global footwear design and development Chris McGrath — who...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Michael Kors Fetes Ellesse Activewear Launch in London

Michael Kors threw an intimate soiree at members’ club Langan’s Brasserie in London on Wednesday to celebrate the launch of its activewear collaboration with Ellesse. Models Elsa Hosk, Olivia Culpo and Erin O’Connor rubbed shoulders with British society figures, including Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Lola Bute and Jean Campbell. Vivienne Westwood’s granddaughter, Cora Corré; Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni Klum, and actor Conrad Khan were also among the attendees, alongside fashion designers Bianca Saunders, Priya Ahluwalia and Sohee Park.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Delphine Arnault
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Nigo
WWD

Jonathan Anderson Drives Down From Boston to Toast His Bumper Collection

Click here to read the full article. “It has been a long time, my friends, since I’ve seen you.” Saks fashion director Roopal Patel was addressing the intimate crowd inside the Joe’s Pub library on Wednesday night, where Saks was hosting an event to celebrate JW Anderson’s new Bumper Collection.  Anderson himself was in New York for the first time in — well, a long time — and the retailer had jumped at the opportunity to host the designer downtown at the Public.More from WWDJW Anderson RTW Spring 2022JW Anderson Men's Spring 2022JW Anderson RTW Spring 2021 The event was cozy and...
BOSTON, MA
WWD

What Do the Celebrities Eat at the Met Gala? Melissa King Explains

Click here to read the full article. “It was a once in a lifetime experience and truly I have no words,” says chef Melissa King, the morning following the Met Gala. The famous chef was tapped to create the first course of the Met meal that VIPs enjoyed once inside, and got to attend the event as well, dressed in Thom Browne. Below, she chats with us about what the night was like.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Q1 Sales Rise 25.4%

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Zegna’s one-brand strategy continued to drive growth at the Ermenegildo Zegna Group in the first quarter of the year, as did Thom Browne’s momentum. In the three months ended March 31, revenues at the Italian group rose 25.4 percent to 377.6 million euros.More from WWDLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaErmenegildo Zegna Men's Spring 2022A Closer Look at Catherine O'Hara's Custom Thom Browne Look at the SAG Awards “Over the course of 2021, the Zegna Group achieved a number of milestones,” said Gildo Zegna, chairman...
BUSINESS
WWD

How Much Should Beauty Companies Rely on China to Generate Growth?

Click here to read the full article. Beauty companies may need to evaluate their reliance on China as a hyper growth market. For the past few years, many major beauty conglomerates have relied on China’s booming beauty market to drive sales, relying on increases there to offset slowdowns in other geographic regions, including Europe and the U.S.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Year of Tiger Chinese New Year Campaigns Sales in China have more than made up the difference. In 2020, retail beauty sales there were more than $75 billion, according to Euromonitor,...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lvmh#Fashion Week#Wwd Kenzo#Fendi X Skims Collection#Lvmh Fashion Group
WWD

Kim Kardashian Tops Searches Following Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian unsurprisingly made the biggest impact on Met Gala spectators following Monday’s event. The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur was the most-searched female celebrity at the Met Gala in the three days since the event, according to a report from Google. Kardashian’s 2022 Met Gala look was arguably her most iconic, as she wore the same vintage Jean Louis and Bob Mackie-designed dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she famously sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

adidas Originals and Jeremy Scott Launch Brand New JS Wings Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott has been playing with fun ideas in fashion for a long time, including with iconic adidas sneakers for nearly 20 years. The adidas x Jeremy Scott partnership has brought in iconic patterns — like Scott’s face in place of George Washington’s on a money-themed sneaker — and irreverent designs, like the adidas shoes that also look like teddy bears. And this week, the duo is adding another launch...
APPAREL
WWD

How Neiman Marcus Group Is Leveraging Partnerships for Greater ESG Impact

Click here to read the full article. Fresh with new and ambitious goals, Neiman Marcus Group intends to make an impact on environmental issues across its entire value chain. During the FMG Sustainability Forum, Amanda Martin, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer at Neiman Marcus Group, said setting the company’s ESG goals required a lot of teamwork, both in recruiting experts and forming new partnerships. More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Considering NMG does not manufacture the majority of the product it sells, Martin said the company recognizes the place it needs to...
SOFTWARE
WWD

Stella McCartney Sets a Green Challenge for Saint Martins’ Students

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Stella McCartney has headed back to her alma mater Central Saint Martins as part of a project with Lenovo that challenges 38 MA Design Course students to come up with sustainability solutions in fashion. As part of an eight-week “live brief,” the students will each be asked to explore the relationship between fashion and technology, and to create a sustainable solution that “pushes the boundaries” of where those two fields intersect. More from WWDCentral Saint Martins MA Fashion 2022Photos of Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's 'Dune' Press Tour FashionStella McCartney RTW Spring 2022 McCartney described the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

Nicholas Kirkwood Says Fashion Needs ‘Radical Rethink’ in Designing for End-of-life

Click here to read the full article. Next-generation materials, alternatives to animal-based materials and synthetics, which are often simply dubbed “next-gen,” are on the rise in the fashion industry. And experts say demand is only increasing. According to nonprofit Material Innovation Initiative’s annual state of the industry report released in March, a steady $2.3 billion has been invested in next-gen materials since 2015. Plus, nearly $1 billion of that came just last year.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Nicole Rawling, Material Innovation Initiative’s chief executive officer, who joined Fairchild Media’s recent Sustainability Forum, said...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kim Kardashian Wears Second Marilyn Monroe Dress Following Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is continuing her homage to Marilyn Monroe in another standout fashion moment. The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur took to Instagram on Friday to share photos of herself wearing the vintage Norman Norell green sequined dress Monroe wore at the 1962 Golden Globe Awards, where she received the Henrietta Award for World Film Favorite. Kardashian is seen posing in the vintage dress in a hotel room, holding Monroe’s actual Golden Globe Award.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

At the 44th Annual Outstanding Mother Awards, Honorees Share Their High-Wire Act

Click here to read the full article. The 44th Annual Outstanding Mother Awards, honoring women who juggle high-powered careers with motherhood, returned to a live format Thursday, after a virtual ceremony last year and a cancellation in 2020. Held at The Pierre hotel in New York, the awards honored Nancy Berger, senior vice president, publishing director and chief revenue officer of Hearst Magazines Youth and Wellness Group; Marisa Thalberg, executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer of Lowe’s Cos. Inc.; Priya Venkatesh, senior vice president of merchandising, skin care and hair, at Sephora; Phyllis Newhouse, chief executive officer of Shoulder...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Kate’s Fashion Impact, OTB Helps Ukraine, Kim Reigns Over the Met

Click here to read the full article. THE KATE EFFECT: It’s a major moment for Edeline Lee, whose forest green dress the Duchess of Cambridge wore as she handed the 2022 Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Saul Nash on Wednesday. The belted dress, with its high neck, ties on the sleeve and fit-and-flare skirt, certainly had laptops, and mobiles, buzzing.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOS Data analysts at the fashion marketplace Lovethesales.com said there...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alberta Ferretti Awarded With ‘Guido Carli Prize’

Click here to read the full article. GRAND PRIZE: Alberta Ferretti was awarded with the “Guido Carli Prize,” destined to those national entrepreneurs and creative talents who stand out with their excellence, professionalism and dedication. “It’s always emotional to receive a prize, especially when it’s linked to your work,” said Ferretti. “Throughout my career I’ve always tried with passion and determination to value the beauty, uniqueness and creativity of the worlds of culture, art and design our country excels at. This prize is for sure a milestone for me and a motivation to keep recounting the exclusivity of Made in Italy...
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

Men’s Fall 2022 Trend: New Dandy

Click here to read the full article. A new elegance was the overriding message from fall 2022. The updated dress codes include gender-fluid silhouettes, monochromatic black dressing, sartorial glam touches and an attitude to match. The influences of boundary-pushing red carpet dressing together with Gen Z’s fashion fearlessness are only enhancing this new day in chic menswear. Prada questioned how to empower men in 2022. “Clothes that make people feel important,” Miuccia Prada said. “It is a practical, everyday thing. But here, you are formally important. You are not casual. And through these clothes, we emphasize that everything a human being...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

How to Shave Your Legs for Smooth, Silky Skin

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. We often associate leg shaving woes with beginners, but shaving your legs can be filled with issues no matter how long you’ve been at it. Ingrown hairs, nicks, and razor burn are common, even if you’ve been shaving for decades. “It has always amazed me that men get a lesson in shaving and women are handed a razor and essentially told ‘good luck’,” says Karen Young, founder and CEO of ethical hair-removal brand,...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Talk Work and Home Life

Click here to read the full article. For Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo, there really is no distinction between their work and home lives — it all melds together. The pair detailed their careers as designers, the changes underfoot in the fashion industry and highlighted what’s ahead in a Q&A with Fern Mallis Wednesday night at 92Y. Hilfiger opened up the program with a business-heavy discussion before his wife joined him on stage for the second half of the 90-minute “Fashion Icons” talk.More from WWDA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBlackpink, Zendaya, Rihanna and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy