Free child car seat inspections in Albany County

By Sara Rizzo
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will be holding free car seat inspections in Albany County. The car seat checks will be performed by certified child passenger safety technicians.

Inspections

  • Monday, May 9, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Elm Avenue Park in Delmar. For more information, you can contact Michael Whitely at (518) 439-9973 or mwhitely@townofbethlehem.org .
  • Wednesday, May 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New York State Police in Latham. Appointments are required. For more information, you can contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov .
  • Monday, May 23, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ogden Mills Head Start in Cohoes. For more information, you can contact William Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565 or william.vanalstyne@albanycountyny.gov .

Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which law enforcement agencies and community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local child car seat fitting station .

